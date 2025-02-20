‘Where’s it going? That is mine!’: Woman leaves car at the mechanic shop. The she sees it in the In-N-Out drive-thru

A woman was outraged after leaving her truck at the auto repair shop and later seeing it at the In-N-Out drive-thru.

TikToker @_ilenay87 posted a video detailing her discovery on Dec. 18. In the video, @_ilenay87 is at her local In-N-Out when she sees something surprising. And that something is her truck, which she left at the mechanic. “That’s mines,” she says.

In the caption, she writes, “They said it would be another two weeks… I don’t know … looks ready to me.”

Woman sees car in the In-N-Out drive-thru

The video has amassed more than 388,000 views. In the comments, several users pointed out this is probably a routine test drive.

“They’re supposed to drive them,” wrote one user. “Especially if it came in for a check engine light. Need to do a drive cycle for the monitors to reset.”

“The amount of people that don’t know that sometimes repairs require test drives,” a second user said.

A third user stated, “He’s literally doing his job. It doesn’t matter if he got food.”

However, other users said they worry about this when they take their car in for service.

“I took a picture of my mileage when I took mine,” one user said.

“A tech I worked with at BMW got fired for going to Krispy Kreme in a customer’s 7 Series and the customer was in the drive-thru behind him in a loaner lol,” wrote another user.

Other users just focused on @_ilenay87’s grammar. “Mines lol,” wrote one user.

Should mechanics test drive in the drive-thru?

Like most things on the internet, this is not a new phenomenon. A woman went viral after posting a similar video last spring. After seeing her vehicle on the road ahead of picking it up for service, the woman questioned whether the mechanic was on a joyride.

In the comments of the video, one user who claimed to be a mechanic said it was likely a simple road test. “I promise they aren’t on their way to Starbucks,” the user wrote.

This blog post from All Vehicle Services in the U.K. says customers can generally expect clear communication and transparency when it comes to mechanics taking their vehicles for road tests. “Your car should only be driven for legitimate business purposes, like a test drive,” the article states. “If a mechanic uses your vehicle for personal reasons without permission, this could be considered unauthorized possession.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @_ilenay87 via TikTok comment for comment.

