‘Come work for us!’: In-N-Out Burger worker says they make $30 an hour

A content creator recently claimed that jobs were available at a northern California In-N-Out Burger location for $30 an hour, with a video to “prove” it—but viewers aren’t buying it.

Mike (@medicalmiken40s) posted the video in question. It’s quite a sight: A cameraphone view of an In-N-Out location showed close to one dozen workers behind the counter. As of Wednesday morning, the clip had amassed more than 1.2 million views.

“Come work for us! 30 dollars an hour!” Mike wrote in the text overlay.

Mike said that the high-paying fast-food job is located in Santa Rosa, Calif., which is roughly 55 miles north of San Francisco.

Indeed, store associate positions are available at an In-N-Out location in Santa Rosa, but the pay is $20 an hour.

“I just checked job board in northern California highest pay is 24.00 for associate level,” one sleuthing commenter said. To this comment, Mike responded: “Management positions are open.”

His video, however, is nearly identical to one he posted on July 30. On that TikTok, Mike received way less engagement: only 12,600 viewers and a number of comments pointing out that the workers shown aren’t really, well, working.

“Half of them look like they don’t know what to do,” one viewer remarked.

“U can’t afford to pay that many workers $30 a hour,” another said.

Again, Mike reiterated that the $30 an hour rate was for managers. That aligns with Glassdoor, which said that the average annual salary for an In-N-Out manager in Santa Rosa is $55,979.

A search through Indeed, however, didn’t reveal any open manager positions. And the earlier Store Associate ad said all In-N-Out employees start at the lowest rung.

The creator put up a third video in the same format on Thursday—netting about 4,500 views as of Wednesday morning—which might indicate diminishing returns for this particular brand of content.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mike via TikTok comment and to In-N-Out through its online contact form.