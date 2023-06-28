‘Y’all getting paid 20$ at in and out????!!!!!’: In-N-Out worker says she makes $20 an hour

In-N-Out Burger has long been heralded for its high employee wages. Back in 2018, the chain captured headlines when it was revealed that store managers earn over $160,000 annually, on average.

The explanation for these high wages is rooted in the history of the company, said In-N-Out Vice President of Operations Denny Warnick to the California Sun.

Founders Harry and Esther Snyder originally focused on quality, Warnick explained, and “paying their associates well was just one way to help maintain that focus.”

“…Those beliefs remain firmly in place with us today,” he concluded.

While these high wages have been known for years, they can still surprise those who are unfamiliar with them.

Now, a user on TikTok and In-N-Out worker has sparked that surprise once more after revealing how much she makes on the job.

In a clip with over 56,000 views, TikTok user Maddi (@iheartsmaddi) writes, “POV: when you don’t clock in but you make 20 an hour.”

Immediately, commenters expressed their surprise at Maddi’s high wages.

“Y’all getting paid 20$ at in and out????!!!!!” questioned a user.

Others noted that, though the pay is high, the job can be difficult.

“i want to quit but the pay kind of keeps me staying,” wrote a user.

“The money keeps me going,” echoed another.

The chain has a greater incentive for paying workers higher than simply carrying on the legacy of its founders, the California Sun article explains.

“…A loyal workforce means increased productivity, less employee turnover, and in the long run larger profits,” writes author Mike McPhate.

“Our research shows that companies that take the high road make a profit not in spite of paying their workers better but because they pay their workers better,” added Saru Jayaraman, leader of the Food Labor Research Center at U.C. Berkeley.

Above all, seeing these high wages at a time where many workers are in need of jobs has inspired some to flock to the chain.

“y’all hiring?” asked a commenter.

“yessss we are always hiring,” replied Maddi. “especially rn.”

