“This is the way forward”: iHeartRadio vows not to play AI music with new “guaranteed human” pledge

As AI-generated music grows in popularity, iHeartRadio is taking a public stand: its stations will feature only human artists. The company is launching a new “guaranteed human” effort to reassure listeners.

iHeartRadio’s promise not to play AI artists

According to a report by Radio Insight, iHeartRadio launched an anti-AI campaign following a survey that showed 82 percent of its listeners were concerned about AI’s impact.

“The data shows us that consumers are emotionally driven, digitally fatigued, and yearning for authenticity in an increasingly algorithmic world,” President of Insights for iHeartMedia Lainie Fertick says in a press release.

Radio Insight also discovered that iHeartMedia filed a trademark for the phrase “Guaranteed Human,” signaling that the campaign will likely expand beyond the initial announcement.

iHeartRadio also told the publication in a statement that it will not feature AI music on its stations.

The move comes after AI-generated artists like Xania Monet topped Billboard charts for the first time. Producers like Timbaland also experiment with AI in their music, causing controversy.

What do listeners think of the “Guaranteed Human” campaign?

On X, iHeartRadio listeners react to the news that they won’t be able to tune into AI-generated music on the platform. Many praise the announcement, saying they’re more likely to support the company.

“Hello, companies. If you do this, I will respect you more and will make a deliberate effort to support you in the future!” X user @jzux posts.

A second says, “Honestly, I’m surprised, but in a good way!”

“Just downloaded the app. gonna be my main radio source,” another writes.

However, others find no issue with AI music.

“AI music isn’t for putting on the radio, it’s for making your mom happy on her birthday with a little cute song about how she met your dad, instead of a dumb card from Hallmark. All this whining is worse than AI music itself,” an X user remarks.

“I don’t really care about AI content. I’d respect them a lot more, and be more likely to subscribe to one if they paid artists reasonably,” another posts.

“AI is happening whether companies do this or not,” says another.

Whether other major streaming platforms follow suit remains to be seen. Either way, iHeartRadio is positioning itself as the first big player to draw a line in the sand.

