‘The only mashed potatoes that have not changed’: Shopper warns against this new ingredient in Idahoan Loaded Potatoes. Then she reveals an alternative



Mashed potatoes are a household staple dominating the American dinner table. With their creamy deliciousness to complement nearly every meal, many companies have continuously tried to package this timeless dish.

However, one food connoisseur believes she’s uncovered the ultimate revelation behind a certain brand’s latest ingredient.

“There’s still hope,” the woman states.

Posted just recently, Lee “The Food Hacker” (@o_g_deez) turned to TikTok to share her newest scoop on one popular cooking brand. Gaining virality on her clip about Idahoan mashed potatoes, Lee has already captured over 12,100 views and 1,534 likes. Standing in her local Walmart’s aisles, Lee shares with her audience the new discovery.

“These are the only mashed potatoes that have not changed,” Lee begins.

What are the new ingredients?



Holding a box of Idahoan Original Mashed Potato Mix, Lee responds to a comment she received from an earlier viewer. In this comment, the viewer shares their belief that the famous brand has allegedly switched its use of buttermilk powder to corn syrup its ingredients.

With its potential link to weight gain, fatty liver disease, increased risk of diabetes, and endless other health problems, the company’s alleged switch to corn syrup has caused quite the commotion.

“Guess I’m never buying this again,” Reddit users complain.

Yet, Lee believes she has the solution. But first, she discovers another hidden ingredient.

“Notice it says the taste of butter and bacon,” Lee says.

Now comparing a bag of Idahoan Baked Mashed Potatoes to the original, Lee circles the labeled flavors and ingredients in red ink. However, while shocking, this ingredient may come as a pleasant surprise to some.

“There’s no real bacon in these. It’s vegetarian bacon bits,” Lee says.

She turns the package around and looks at the fine-print ingredients. Pointing to each, Lee explains that the bacon flavoring within the potatoes doesn’t come from actual bacon but rather textured vegetable protein.

What’s the solution?



With this in mind, she then begins to dive into her quick fix to create an almost identical mashed potato concoction.

“We’re gonna use this as our blank canvas to recreate all the other flavors,” Lee says.

In hopes of creating a healthier alternative to the corn syrup mixture, Lee begins placing the suggested ingredients on the shelf, each available at most basic grocery stores.

“You could essentially create your own prepackaged mix with the ingredients shown,” Lee says.

Lee lays out the ingredients: Idahoan Original Mashed Potatoes, McCormick Bac’n Pieces, Great Value Parmesan and Romano Cheese, sharp cheddar flavored popcorn seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder, and instant nonfat dry milk.

“I’m trying to keep this as shelf-stable as possible,” Lee says.

Justifying her use of only dehydrated products, Lee shares that she hopes to keep her suggestions shelf stable for accessibility options. However, she does believe that real cheddar and milk would create a tastier final product.

“You can buy buttermilk powder too. I keep it on hand for baking,” a viewer also suggests.

Why milk powder?

While some were skeptical about the use of powdered milk in general, Lee shares that this wasn’t her idea. Rather, it’s what she found to be a common practice among the larger culinary industry.

“That is actually what the companies use so that you’ll only need to add water and rehydrate,” Lee says.

Anything else I should know?

As the video then quickly cuts to Lee in her home, she gives viewers a few extra flavor tips before summarizing her video.

“A lot of these companies are adding flavor enhancement,” Lee says. “The most readily available flavor enhancer for the common household would be bouillon.”

Explaining that flavor enhancement is truly up to personal taste and preference, Lee concludes that adding a little extra touch of vegetable or stock cube can help give the dish that extra kick.

“I recommend adding that to anything that you’re trying to recreate,” Lee concludes.

So whether you’re trying to go vegetarian or simply find a healthy option to the now corn-syrup-filled processed potato mixtures, there are plenty of delicious alternatives that can satisfy your cravings without compromising on flavor.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lee via TikTok direct message for general comment. The Daily Dot also reached out to Idahoan via its Contact Us website page.

