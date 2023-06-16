‘You got a dupe’: Woman buys a used Hyundai. The name is spelled wrong on the back of the car

Recently, TikTok user Maisie traded in her Audi A1 to buy a Hyundai Tucson—or so she thought.

In a video with over 583,000 views as of Friday, Maisie reveals a strange discovery. While the name of the car is the Hyundai Tucson, the rear of her car has the name misspelled, identifying it as a “Hyundai Tuscon.”

“Only this would happen to me,” she says. “The C and the S are meant to be the other way around, and I just didn’t notice! I literally spent so long looking at the car—didn’t notice.”

Maisie revealed in the comments that the car was used but only had one previous owner. She also claimed that she had the car inspected by an auto trader and is not in any of the U.K.’s categories for repaired cars.

In the comments section, users speculated as to how something like this could even happen in the first place.

“Must of had damage and been repaired,” a user offered.

“Definitely been rear ended!!” another echoed. “My partner was insurance body shop! He’s said I’d be going back and demanding the history about the car etc.”

“For aesthetic reasons lots of people de-badge cars,” shared a third. “Maybe been this and they’ve put it back on to trade in and mixed it up.”

This last option is the most likely, as Maisie says that, after conversations with the dealership, she learned that the car had not been in an accident. Furthermore, the dealership offered to remedy the error.

“It getting fixed,” she wrote. “I can laugh now I know it hasn’t been in a crash.”

Regardless, some users took to making jokes about the situation.

“Did you buy the car on Wish?” a user asked.

“That’s [a] limited edition,” a second stated. “It’s worth millions of dollars.”

“Honestly that’s how Tucson should be spelled,” said another TikToker.

We’ve reached out to Maisie via email.