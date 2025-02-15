‘From $60,000’: Man sits in the cabin of Hyundai’s recently awarded ‘World Car Of the Year.’ Then he realizes it has an unprecedented new feature

People talk a lot about how much quality has declined with newer automobile models, but what’s the positive side of new releases?

Well, recently the car enthusiast and TikTok user JustinsCarBlog (@justinscarblog) showed the interior of the newly release Hyundai Ioniq 9, and if the interior is anything to go off of, then this new release is a more affordable luxury SUV.

Garnering over 865,000 views since Feb. 8, the video divided users on whether or not the a Hyundai is considered a high quality or not.

Hyundai’s Ioniq 9

Using ASMR as a way to demonstrate the quality of the interior, Justin goes through each aspect, the infotainment, phone charger, air, steering wheel, console and side panels, knocking, tapping and turning on so people can hear what the newest model sounds like. And, for approximately $60,000, it sounds fairly solid.

On top of that, Justin demonstrates how the phone charger works and revealed a brand new feature, which allows the driver to retract or extend the door handles with a simple touch of the lock/unlock button.

However, many viewers argued that Hyundai isn’t worth the price.

“£60,000 for a plastic cheapo interior,” one said.

“Why would anyone buy a Hyundai ever,” another added.

“All tech and buttons and no drive,” a third agreed.

“No Hyundai is worth that much,” a fourth remarked.

Others were impressed and wanted to try out the newest Hyundai model.

“Can’t wait to get one,” a user said.

“This is amazing!!” another replied.

“Quite promising for £60,000,” a user said.

Hyundai Ioniq has won car of the year twice

Justin isn’t the only one who thinks the Hyundai Ioniq is one of the best cars out there. According to Kelley Blue Book, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 won the Car of the Year Award, the World Electric Vehicle Award and the World Design of the Year Award in 2023. Additionally, the Ioniq 5 won the same three awards in 2022.

Kelley Blue Book describes the Ioniq 6 as a streamlined, aerodynamic electric vehicle that comes with two years of free 30-minute charging sessions, has a range of 270-361 miles and 320 horsepower.

For the newest Ioniq 9, MotorTrend describes its interior as “stylish but not pretentious,” with a “top end calligraphy trim” made of carbon fiber, brushed metal, wood or nappa leather. It has the same streamlined, smooth appearance mixed with a few angles like the Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 5.

On top of that, the Ioniq 9 is “spacious” and has three rows that can comfortably fit passengers.

According to Consumer Reports, the Ioniq 9 shares a platform with the Kia EV9 and other Hyundai/Kia/Genesis electric vehicles. It is available in either rear or all-wheel-drive, with a 110-kilowatt-hour propulsion battery, and has a 335-mile driving range on the all-wheel-drive.

The Daily Dot reached out to Justin and Hyundai via email.

