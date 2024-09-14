‘I almost pushed this on the interstate’: Driver calls out Hyundai for the ‘worst’ parking button design on the Genesis

A driver points out a potential safety hazard in the design of the parking button in her Hyundai’s Genesis GV80 in a now-viral TikTok.

In a video with over 909,000 views, TikToker Denali (@denali299) shows the interior of her car, zooming in on the gear shifter and the button to toggle through songs on a connected Bluetooth device. The buttons look nearly identical and are right next to each other.

“This is the worst f–king design,” she says. “I don’t want to listen to that Post Malone song.” She then pretends to hit the parking button, saying, “Let me just f–king kill myself. I almost pushed this sh-t on the interstate.”

Is there a safety setting on the Hyundai GV80?

In the clip, Denali asks if there is a safety setting for the parking button, in case a driver accidentally pushes park instead of the button to change songs.

“If I push that button while going full speed down the interstate, would that stop the car?” she asks. “That don’t seem too right to me.”

In the comments, viewers assure Denali that there is likely a setting that ensures the car won’t come to a screeching halt if the park button is pressed accidentally.

“I’ve done that before in my truck and it said ‘you’re driving too fast to put into park,’” one writes.

“I used to work at a dealership. I got curious and hit the park button. It didn’t work,” another says.

“My G70 is similar to this my phone fell on it and it didn’t do anything if your going slow enough it might slide into neutral at the most,” a third adds.

Despite viewers’ assumption, Hyundai’s Genesis owner’s manual says that “shifting into P (Park) while the vehicle is in motion may cause you to lose control of the vehicle.” The Daily Dot contacted Hyundai for further information on the GV80’s safety settings.

What happens if you shift into Park while driving?

Others share what could happen if a driver accidentally shifts a car into the park while driving.

“I slammed my car from drive to park with a reg gearshift a few months ago on accident and I think I surprised the car and me,” a viewer says.

“It would just leave your transmission scattered 200 yards down the interstate rough guess not taking into account grade and velocity,” another writes.

“It won’t stop the car but it gives you a warning and you have to put it on D before it goes full in stop,” a third suspects.

The Daily Dot reached out to Denali via Instagram and TikTok direct message.



