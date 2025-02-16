‘I’m putting this car on the map’: Man buys new Hyundai Elantra N. There’s just one problem

There’s nothing wrong with being a car enthusiast. But when you’re scrolling through the nearly 70 TikTok clips that online creator Cade (@cadesnbangs) has made that deal explicitly with the sound his 2022 Hyundai Elantra N makes when it starts up… somewhere around video no. 20 you have to start to wonder if the guy is OK.

To clarify, Cade’s not driving a stock version of the Elantra N—note that his username breaks down as “Cade’s N Bangs.” He’s modified the car’s exhaust system with an MBRP cat-back system that’s intended to improve performance but, for Cade’s purposes, brings the benefit of making the car growl at its start and idle.

New Hyundai Elantra N problem

We see and hear this again and again… and again in the videos where he walks up to the black Elantra N and remote starts it while proclaiming that it’s “The best-sounding car on TikTok” or “the beast-sounding car in Texas.” Clearly, he’s proud of his ride, but it honestly feels like he’s bordering on obsession.

Observers of his clips are quick to poke fun at his enthusiasm and poke holes in his car claims, which is why, in a clip that’s been viewed more than 442,000 times, he’s standing up for his dream car.

“Everyone’s roasting me, telling me it sounds like a fart in a can,” he said indignantly as he remote starts the Elantra N that certainly runs loud enough to wake up the neighbors. “It’s not that bad.”

What is a cat-back?

A cat-back exhaust system refers to the segment of a vehicle’s exhaust system that runs from the outlet of the catalytic converter (“cat”) to the exhaust tips at the rear of the vehicle.

This setup typically includes a mid-pipe, muffler, and tailpipe. The term “cat-back” signifies that this modification does not affect the catalytic converter itself, making it a popular choice among car enthusiasts.

Benefits of a cat-back exhaust system

Enhanced Performance: By utilizing wider pipes and mandrel bends, cat-back systems reduce backpressure, allowing exhaust gases to flow more freely. This can lead to a modest increase in horsepower and torque, as the engine operates more efficiently. Improved Sound: Many drivers opt for cat-back systems to achieve a more aggressive exhaust note. Depending on the design and choice of muffler, the vehicle can produce a deeper and louder sound compared to the stock exhaust. Aesthetic Appeal: Aftermarket cat-back systems often feature polished or uniquely designed exhaust tips, enhancing the visual appeal of the vehicle’s rear. Potential Fuel Efficiency Gains: With reduced backpressure, the engine may operate more efficiently, potentially leading to slight improvements in fuel economy during highway driving.

These systems can range from $300 to $3,000. Stainless steel systems tend to be more expensive due to their durability and resistance to corrosion, while aluminized steel options offer a more budget-friendly alternative. For Hyundai Elantra N owners, MBRP offers a three-inch cat-back exhaust system designed to enhance both performance and sound.

Hardly a hypercar

In some of the many videos Cade has made for his Elantra N, he claims that it should be judged as a hypercar. Claiming that the Hyundai Elantra N is a hypercar is like insisting that your local diner’s burger deserves a Michelin star since hypercars represent the pinnacle of automotive engineering, blending extreme performance, cutting-edge technology, and exclusivity. These vehicles often boast over 800 horsepower, accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under three seconds, and reach top speeds exceeding 215 mph.

Examples of True Hypercars:

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport: With a quad-turbocharged W16 engine producing 1,600 horsepower, it can surpass 300 mph.

With a quad-turbocharged W16 engine producing 1,600 horsepower, it can surpass 300 mph. Koenigsegg Jesko: This Swedish marvel aims for speeds over 300 mph, thanks to its 1,600 horsepower V8 engine.

This Swedish marvel aims for speeds over 300 mph, thanks to its 1,600 horsepower V8 engine. McLaren Speedtail: Combining hybrid technology with a sleek design, it reaches a top speed of 250 mph.

By comparison, the Hyundai Elantra N is a commendable performance sedan, featuring a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that delivers around 276 horsepower and 289 lb-ft of torque. It offers spirited driving dynamics and modern amenities, making it a favorite among enthusiasts seeking affordability and everyday usability.

In the automotive hierarchy, the Elantra N resides comfortably in the realm of sporty compact sedans. While it punches above its weight, comparing it to hypercars is akin to equating a high school talent show to a Broadway production—both have their merits, but they operate on entirely different stages.

Viewers weigh in

Commenters on the clip were lining up to take shots at Cade, and his car that to some sounded like a mega-charged lawnmower.

“I drive Elantra N, brother, and I gotta be honest stock sounds way better than that,” one of them wrote.

Another advised him to do away with the modifications: “Put the stock exhaust back on it sounds like a generator.”

And another tried to hit Cade in the feels, writing, “Each time he says it’s not that bad you can hear him getting closer to crying.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Cade via direct message, and to Hyundai Motor Group via email.

