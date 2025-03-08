‘Just go buy a golf R/GTI/GLI or a cpo s3’: Hyundai dealership salesman calls out customers who test drive the Elantra N. Here’s why that could be a problem

Going for a test drive is a common practice when shopping for cars, but sometimes people can overdo it. At least that’s what a Hyundai dealership salesman jokes about in a recent viral video.

Featured Video

TikToker YYC Dealer (@theyycdealer) garnered over 1.3 million views when he posted a short reenactment of what it’s like listening to a customer take the sports car Elantra N out for a test drive.

The do’s and don’ts of test driving

In the video, YYC Dealer is shuffling through papers while someone revs an engine as much as they can. Smiling, he continues his work.

Advertisement

Though it’s a light-hearted skit that hints at the excitement people get when driving Hyundai’s sportier model, speeding during a test drive could cause some problems at the negotiating table.

Dealership Hull Dobbs Ford lists going too fast as one of its “seven mistakes people make during a test drive.” The main point is that speeding is dangerous overall and you could give the salesman the impression that you’re a poor driver, which could affect negotiations once you return to the dealership. Other mistakes include not adjusting the seat and mirrors, not checking the tire pressure, not checking blind spots and not paying attention to the details of the car.

For a potential buyer speeding won’t just give a bad impression, it may also hinder a proper inspection of the vehicle’s amenities, how it handles and the feel of the drive.

Dealership Holman Honda suggests things to do before and during a test drive. This includes doing research ahead of time, such as plotting out the test drive route, comparing models and creating a wish list of features.

Advertisement

Additionally, the dealership suggests driving on the highway to get a better feel of how a car handles at a higher speed, testing out the driver-assist features and the tech, considering a pre-purchase inspection and bringing items and people who would usually be in the car with you, so you have an idea of how cramped or roomy the car is in real life.

What do viewers think?

Some viewers believe Hyundais aren’t built for speed, and the noise emanating from it would be completely different than in the video.

“Bro thinks an Elantra n sounds like a built rotary[.] come on bud in what universe would a Hyundai be that good,” one said.

Advertisement

“And then it blows up cause it’s a Hyundai,” a second added.

“No Hyundai is sounding that good,”

Others shared their own experiences with the Hyundai Elantra N.

“I went to test drive a 2025 elantra N with 17 miles and the check engine light came on and the whole car started shaking,” a user shared.

Advertisement

“I sell hyundais but no hyundai is bumping the rev limiter like that,” one wrote.

Another described it as “so fun” and the “best car for under 35K.”

“Just bought mine i love it,” another agreed.

Daily Dot reached out to YYC Dealer via TikTok comments and Hyundai via email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.