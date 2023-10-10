How to send chat and message in Reddit (and how they’re different)

Reddit debuted a new form of Reddit chat in 2023 that allowed for quick and easy conversations between Reddit users.

This move was not without controversy. At the same time that Reddit decided to change up its chat infrastructure, it also removed years of chats and messages for its users. While users could request their data to retrieve their lost messages and chats, the change in Reddit’s system marked a new era for the site regarding user-to-user messages.

This change also forced many Reddit users who were already familiar with the site to relearn how the basic functions of chatting and messaging worked. So, if you’re a Reddit user and no longer know how to send chat and message in Reddit—or if you’re a new user seeking the same advice—here’s how it all works.

The difference between chatting and messaging in Reddit

First, it’s important to distinguish between the Chatting and Messaging functions on Reddit.

While their function is similar, they are slightly different. Sending someone a “message” on Reddit gives them a notification in the same area as their other notifications. Although they can respond to these messages, it can be a clunky process, as messaging history is not easily available in this area.

In contrast, sending someone a “chat” request on Reddit opens up a line of communication between the users. Messages are received instantly, and though the notifications show up in a different area, users are notified of new messages as soon as they arrive, and can respond while viewing the entire chat history.

How to send chat and message in Reddit

To send someone a chat on reddit.com, simply navigate to the user’s profile. This can be done by either clicking their username on a post, or going to https://www.reddit.com/u/[enter_username_here] — only be sure to replace [enter_username_here] with the username of the person with whom you want to chat.

Once you’re on the user’s profile, look at the right-hand side of the screen. Under their avatar and personal information, there should be a button that says “chat.” Click the button, and a chat window should pop up in which you can send the user a message inviting them to chat.

If the “chat” button does not exist, it’s likely that this user has turned off the ability for strangers to send them chat invites. Most of the time, in these cases, one can still send messages to the Redditor, just not chats.

Here’s how you send messages. On the user’s profile, look underneath their avatar on the right-hand side. There should be a button labeled “More Options.” Click this, and you should be given the option to send the user a message.

How to send chat and message in the Reddit App

This advice is similar for the Reddit mobile apps on iOS and Android. Pull up a user’s profile by tapping on their username. If the user has enabled chat, there should be a button on the bottom of the screen prompting you to “Start Chat.” Simply tap that button, and you can begin chatting with the Reddit user.

Sending a message is a little different. As with chatting, start by pulling up a user’s profile. From here, tap on their display name — it should show up right below their avatar. This will take you to their full profile.

On this page, you can either send a chat request by tapping the chat icon underneath their avatar, or send a message by tapping the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen, then hitting the link that says “Send a message.”

Remember: Chat and Message are two different Reddit functions

While they are often confused for each other, chatting and messaging on Reddit offer two different functions. Reddit appears to be focusing on its chat feature, so it’s possible that major shakeups to the message function could be in the works.