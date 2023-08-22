‘It took me so long just to take the card board piece off but it paid off’: People are just now finding out how you’re supposed to pour salt from Morton Salt container

A Morton Salt aficionado recently shared a great hack for pouring salt out of its iconic blue container—but not everyone’s convinced.

The TikTok video showcasing the would-be hack came from Chicago-based creator Chris Dolo (@.chrisdolo). As of Monday evening, his video had over 8.3 million views.

“I was today years old when I found out that I’ve been pouring salt the whole time,” he exclaimed.

The metal dispenser used to open and close the stream of salt, he said, can be manipulated. To demonstrate, he showed viewers of a video of someone else using a fork to take a cardboard piece from inside of the dispenser. “You just [have] to move that cardboard thing and you never have to open the salt shaker again,” Dolo said. “It’s designed for you to just pour the salt like this.”

Though a few commenters were wowed by the revelation, many others were, well, salty.

“I like the way I’ve been doing it,” one groused.

“Oh well not everybody has that type of money,” another said. This comment led another user to chime in with, “You can get one for a dollar. Everyone has a dollar.”

“That ‘cardboard thing’ is there to keep the moisture out,” a third viewer warned.

Others said that they couldn’t figure out the hack for themselves.

“I tried it and the whole metal thing fell into the salt,” one viewer lamented.

“i tried it n i think i broke it,” another shared.

But a handful of viewers reported success.

“It took me so long just to take the card board piece off but it paid off at the end,” one user said.

“Actually, slightly squeeze the metal slides releasing the two catches, flip the spout back, rip off cardboard, slide spout back in,” another added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dolo via TikTok comment and to Morton Salt by email.