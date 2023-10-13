‘PLEASE do not do this’: Employee shares secret Microsoft Excel hack for how to get fired from your office job

We’re deep into the era of quiet quitting, but if you’ve ever wanted to use a nuclear option to get fired then one TikToker has a hack for you.

Cosplayer and TikToker Siri the Sock (@notonyouriphone) posted her video two days ago and it currently has over 1.2 million views.

In the clip, Siri playacts as two characters discussing the quickest way to get fired.

“Do you wanna know the quickest way to get fired from your office job?” one asks the other.

“Uh, sure?” the second character replies.

“If you go on Microsoft Excel and you press control left and then control down,” the first explains, “you will reach cell blocks XFD1048576.”

She continues, “Then you put a period in that cell block and fill all the rest of the cell blocks with black. Then you can proceed to print 34 million pages from your office’s printer.”

“Did you get fired from your office job by doing this?” the other character asks.

“I absolutely did get fired from my office job,” confirms the first.

One of the comments Siri received was from an IT professional, who pleaded with her and her viewers, “As the I.T. Guy….. please. And I’m asking very nicely. PLEASE do not do this……..”

Many viewers did not mind the idea of getting fired, and they added their own ideas to make the hack even more diabolical.

One user wrote, “Take a stack of perforated fax paper, the kind that’s connected in one long sheet, and feed it into a shredder and walk away.”

“You should also change the text color to white for the period so they won’t know why it’s happening,” another viewer added, causing Siri to respond, “EVIL GENIUS I LOVE THIS.”

“I” in the first cell “quit” in the last cell maximize margins turn on grid lines print to all,” added a third.

But many viewers were quick to point out that the creator’s plan to get fired had a flaw in it.

“Nah. your printer be out of paper before you can print that many pages,” one person noted.

“Honestly an easy cancel,” another wrote, implying the print job could easily be deleted from the printer.

This caused Siri to respond, “The joke is being missed.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Siri via TikTok for further comment.