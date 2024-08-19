‘This is a big issue people don’t think about when buying a luxury brand’: Porsche driver reveals why she’s decided to sell her ‘dream car’

We’re all familiar with the concept of buyer’s remorse, the feeling of second-guessing and letdown that sets in after making a long-anticipated purchase. And generally, the crash hits harder when there’s a big price tag or wait attached to whatever it is we’re buying.

There’s something far more powerful going on in the Tiktok clip from creator Chloe (@chloeauk), where she’s sharing her feelings of outright contempt for the Porsche Cayenne that she’d once considered her “Dream car” and waited a year and a half for. Chloe begins the clip, which has been viewed more than 1 million times, behind the wheel of the SUV and is sharing the many reasons why she’s come to despise the Porsche so much.

“If you want to have any money left, don’t buy a Porsche,” she warns before listing expenses like maintenance ($441 for an oil change), insurance ($1,544 per year), fuel ($386 per month), and taxes ($662 per year).

“Everything else is costing me more than the car costs me, which is crazy,” she says.

It’s not just the maintenance of the Porsche Cayenne

Her other complaints include its handling (“The wheels are so big that it pulls me all over the road. Every time I drive it I nearly end up in a ditch on the side of the road.”), and the dominantly manual controls for all of the interior features instead of a centralized digital control module.

An important lesson comes when Chloe discloses that she didn’t get a chance to get a proper feel for her dream car prior to making the purchase because of subpar customer service at the two dealerships she visited. Both times she had “old, white men” tending to her, the first of which wouldn’t let her drive during the test drive. He also wouldn’t give her a price for the vehicle, which starts at about $87,000. The second salesman only let her drive the Cayenne for 10 minutes on a predetermined route, which clearly didn’t let her feel out the handling that she quickly grew unhappy with.

Her experience shows how important it is to avoid any emotional attachment to a vehicle prior to taking it for a proper test drive. And more to the point, don’t tolerate car dealers who don’t give all customers the proper respect they deserve ahead of making a purchase.

And there’s a second lesson coming from Chloe’s screaming pocketbook. Be sure to pencil out the secondary costs like insurance, maintenance, parking/security costs, and fuel that will come attached to the purchase of any new vehicle.

At the time of the filming Chloe was a day away from selling the Porsche and taking the plunge on a Range Rover, which we see her appraising and appreciating in a followup clip.

How much does it cost to maintain a Porsche Cayenne?

According to CarEdge, maintenance and repair for a Porsche Cayenne over the first five years you own it will be about $21,000.

Viewers aren’t sympathetic

Commenters on the clip were weren’t showing Chloe too much sympathy for her unhappiness with the luxury purchase.

“Buys a Porsche then complains about the running costs,” one of them remarked.

Another was happy to look down their nose: “How can you buy a Porsche and be shocked at how expensive they are to run?”

Some, however, noted that the sneaky secondary costs are a common headache for many.

“This is a big issue people don’t think about when buying a luxury brand. Yes, you can afford the car. But can you afford the servicing? The parts? The tyres? It’s £££££&”

The Daily Dot reached out to Chloe via direct message and Porsche via online contact form.

