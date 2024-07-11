‘Is this not price gouging???’: Houston man slams DoubleTree for charging $783 for a room amid power outages

As over 1 million Texans are without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, one TikToker says they were shocked to learn DoubleTree is charging $783 for a room.

In a viral video, Malcolm Dwain Carter (@malcolmdwaincarte) shares that while they were looking for a hotel room on Booking.com, they noticed that the DoubleTree located in Greenway Plaza in Houston was listed for $799. When Carter went on the DoubleTree website to book, they noticed it was listed for $783. Carter says they checked the DoubleTree website directly to make sure they weren’t “tripping.”

“That’s f*cking ridiculous. I legit thought I was tripping. I was like, ‘Maybe it’s a glitch.’ No, that was on the [DoubleTree] website, too. What? I know a hurricane just happened, but you gon’ charge that much?” says Carter.

The video has 144,000 views and 10,500 likes as of this writing.

Viewers in the comments section are just as surprised as Carter.

“You can get an apartment complex in greenspoint for 700,” one writes.

“24 hrs without power I’m fine … $700 is half my mortgage,” a second says.

“Happens all the time,” another claims. “These companies have no remorse same happened to me in a different state and made me book a double suite when I was alone.”

“Is this not price gouging???” another viewer asks, getting over 1,600 likes.

What is price gouging?

The concern about the DoubleTree potentially price gouging is worth noting. According to the attorney general of Texas’ webpage, price gouging is “selling or leasing fuel, food, medicine, lodging, building materials, construction tools, or another necessity at an exorbitant or excessive price.” It is also illegal, according to the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

While basic economics states a rise in demand naturally causes supply to be limited and, therefore, results in prices going up, the price gouging law in Texas seems to make some examples of excessive pricing illegal. Considering that the law does list lodging as a necessity, one may be able to argue this is a case of price gouging. However, since hotels naturally base their prices on supply and demand, there is a gray area.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Carter for comment via TikTok comment and direct message and to DoubleTree and Booking.com via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.