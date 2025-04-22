‘Bait’: House cleaner goes to clean new client’s house. Then they notice wads of cash everywhere

A house cleaner believes a new client tested their honesty by leaving wads of cash around the house as “bait.”

In a video with over 1.7 million views, TikToker and professional house cleaner WonderSharpie (@wondersharpie) stands in the kitchen of a new client.

She pans the camera around the room, showing wads of cash left in various locations, including the silverware drawer, on the counter, and on top of the microwave.

On-screen text reads, “POV your new client doesn’t trust you yet.”

Why did the client leave cash around the house?

In the caption, the TikToker explains, “I own a cleaning company. Sometimes, new clients will bait the home to see if we will take anything. I promise we don’t.”

She clarifies that she took a video of the cash “just to document the money in case there was an issue later.”

“I am not sure these people were even baiting me, the silverware drawer, yes, that’s very odd. But at the end of the day it could have been any number of reasons, I was not accusing them directly at all. I’m not offended or judging, I’d understand if they did!” she wrote in the caption.

In a comment, the TikToker shared that she gathered the cash and left it in a decorative bowl on the countertop.

Other house cleaners suggest that “baiting” is a common occurrence with new clients.

“It irks me to no end that ppl equate housekeeper with thievery. I’ve been doing it a long time & being trustworthy & dependable are what keeps me employed even more than my cleaning imo,” one wrote.

“I’d gather them straighten them with a straightener, lay them all out when done and mention I pressed the random bills laying around I hope ya don’t mind! See ya next week,” another said.

“Can confirm many clients do this. We just gather them all in one spot where the owner will clearly see them,” a third added.

Do homeowners believe the cash was bait?

Commenters are divided on whether they believe the cash was left out as bait for the cleaner. Some agree that the new client was testing the house cleaner.

“Y’all are not leaving money in the damn utensil drawer or just one singular dollar on the cabinet from cleaning your pockets out..this is clearly a set up,” a viewer suggested.

Others said the cash may have been left out without a motive.

“I don’t bait my cleaners, I just legit always leave cash everywhere. I hope they don’t feel like I don’t trust them. They be stacking up all the money & putting it on kitchen counter for me,” one wrote.

“I do that, but I’m just really bad with cash, not intentional hahaha!” another wrote.

They continued, “I really hope my cleaning ladies don’t think I’m baiting them.”

“I don’t think far enough ahead to bait a company. I’m just living my life. If you find a dollar somewhere it’s because that’s here I emptied my pockets,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to WonderSharpie for comment.

