‘U should’ve never showed me this’: Guests miss hotel breakfast. So they turn the juice machine back on

A hotel guest went viral on TikTok after showing viewers the drastic measures she took in order to get breakfast after missing the cutoff for a free meal.

In her now-viral video, Tatiana (@lovertatii) showed viewers that she wasn’t about to miss out on the most important meal of the day. The TikTok showed an unnamed hotel’s beverage machine underneath text overlay which read, “pov: when you miss the free hotel juice for breakfast and you turn it back on.” The video then showed a hand opening the front of the machine and manipulating something inside—most likely flipping a switch. Viewers then saw the hand fill a cup with cranberry juice and reopen the machine, turning it back off.

Who knew it was so easy?

The machine appears to be a Sunkist Vitality Express dispenser. The on/off switch is on the inside door of the machine. The door also appears to be lockable—so you may not get the same result as Tatiana the next time you sleep through your hotel’s complimentary breakfast.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tatiana via TikTok comment. As of Tuesday morning, her video had more than 854,400 views, with most people impressed with the trick.

“How you do that??” one user asked.

“U should’ve never showed me this,” another quipped.

“Finna be me next month if I don’t wake up in time,” a third user commented.

Some viewers, however, revealed that they already knew this hack.

“I thought I was the only one who did this,” one user said.

“I used to do this,” another wrote.

And even if the machine is locked, one viewer said that doesn’t mean you can’t get any more juice. “Front desk should have a key,” they said. “You can always ask for sum! If they are nice they will turn it on lol.”