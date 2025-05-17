“Cheaper than a lawsuit”: Someone walks in on woman changing in hotel room. Then she shares everything the hotel comped

A San Francisco-based TikToker, who posts under the handle cafeconpostre (@cafeconpostre), uploaded a video of all the comped food she received after an issue arose at a hotel she was staying at.

In the video, Queenie explains an incident where someone who worked at the hotel unexpectedly came into her room while she was naked. The woman was caught completely off guard. And the intrusion led to the hotel offering her compensation for the mishap.

She does not go into great detail about what the hotel took care of but suggests that the decadent meal in front of her was one of the comps she received.

The TikToker shows off a table laden with steak, broccolini, and mashed potatoes. Then she films herself and another, older woman, presumably her mother, as they enjoy the food.

In the text overlay, the TikToker writes, “Someone walked in on me [naked] in my room & they comped us like crazy.”

Viewers, surprisingly, can relate

The video from cafeconpostre received 315,000 views. A surprising number of viewers said they could relate, sharing that they’d experienced similar situations themselves.

“This happened to me while i was FAKE TANNING in my room before a rehearsal dinner,” said one person.

“I walked in on someone once…. I have never been more mortified. But hey we both got comped,” another said.

“My husband and I got stuck in the hotel elevator for 2 hours, they comped our stay and the next day we ordered room service breakfast, comped as well. It was the most beautiful breakfast I’d ever seen,” someone else recalled.

A few people pointed out that while accidents happen, how a hotel responds speaks volumes about their level of customer service.

“That’s good customer service. Hope y’all left a good reviews. [Stuff] happens but it’s all about how they react to it that shows a place’s integrity,” said one commenter.

“Cheaper than a lawsuit,” remarked another.

What to do if a stranger enters your hotel room?

It can be unsettling if a hotel staff member accidentally enters your room while you’re inside. But there are steps a guest can take to protect their privacy and ensure the issue is addressed.

Try to remain calm if this happens. The staff will usually realize their mistake and leave right away, but if they do not, ask them to do so. Once they are out of the room, secure the door using the deadbolt.

Document the incident as best you can. Note the time when it happened, along with any identifying details about the employee. Then, immediately report the incident to hotel management by either calling the front desk or going down in person if you feel safe to do so.

Most reputable hotels will take such an incident seriously and will work to immediately rectify the situation. This may be accomplished with an apology and an explanation of why the mistake happened to begin with. Depending on how serious the incident was—like if the guest was in a compromising position, say naked, for example—it would be reasonable to ask for compensation like a discount or a room upgrade.

The Daily Dot reached out to cafeconpostre via Instagram direct message for further information.

