‘Who leaves their luggage at the hotel for 4 days???’: Hotel worker calls out customer who asked to leave luggage there for a day

A hotel worker has gone viral after sharing one customer’s unbelievable actions. The worst part? He wasn’t even a guest. Sherita Young (@sheritayoung50) amassed 794,200 followers by sharing the highs and lows of working at a hotel.

She previously went viral for sharing why it’s important to deadlock doors. She also documented the moment a guest tried to check in with her mother-in-law’s credit card. Her latest viral moment, which centers around a customer who asked to leave luggage at the hotel for a day, has amassed 253,200 views.

In the clip, she has placed the camera by her desk to document the conversation she had with the customer. As he asks to leave to luggage there and high-tails it to the hotel bar, Sherita glances at the camera, unimpressed. On-screen captions accompany the clip, giving a clearer idea of what occurred.

“When the guest asks to leave their luggage for the day… And he picks it up four days later.” In a subsequent caption, Sherita adds that he “wasn’t even a guest” at the hotel.

It wasn’t just Sherita who was stunned by the customer’s behavior. One shared a conspiracy theory, writing: “He’s married and his wife put a GPS in his luggage so he left it at the hotel he told her he’d be at but secretly staying with his mistress.”

While another admitted to leaving their luggage for “two months” at a hotel,” Other commenters shared that they weren’t aware that customers can even do that, In the comments, Sherita also shared that the customer had to pay $50 a day to keep his luggage there, meaning that his excursion cost an extra $200

Meanwhile, a further commenter questioned the validity of the TikTok and whether Sherita’s videos are “all skits.” To which Sherita replied: “If it’s a skit, I must be good. Somebody needs to hire me for an acting gig so I can get out of this hotel.”

As it turns out, TikTok is a treasure trove for bizarre hotel antics and disasters. Recently, hotel guest @thecookaracha shared how she had to sleep outside on the beach after her hotel key and master key failed.

“We raised hell,” the woman said. “Our hotel key and front desk key couldn’t get us into our room, so we had to sleep on the beach,”

