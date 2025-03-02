‘Like Batman vs. Superman—one is the clear winner’: Expert reveals whether Honda or Toyota is the better manufacturer. Here’s the difference

It’s an age old question of which is better: Honda or Toyota? Both are great, but if they are judged together, then there’s a clear standout.

Featured Video

Luckily, TikTok car expert Rudycars2 (@rudycars2) breaks it down for viewers and gives them a clear winner. The video was viewed over 990,000 times as of this writing.

Honda versus Toyota

According to Rudy, both manufacturers produce amazing cars, with great engine reliability and build quality.

Advertisement

However, if “you want to get some serious mileage out of these cars, Toyota does have the edge on Honda.”

For brand new models, the Toyota Corolla is “about $2,000-3,000 cheaper than Honda.”

But, Rudy claims Honda’s edge is in its aesthetics and its superior gas mileage.

“[The] interior and exterior of this Honda looks absolutely fabulous, so it might be worth the extra three grand versus the Corolla,” Rudy said.

Advertisement

Additionally, Honda’s technology is “absolutely incredible.”

After the judgment, he points out that both manufacturers produce reliable vehicles with great resale value, however, for Rudy, the clear winner is Toyota.

“Truth is guys, year in and year out, Toyota clears every manufacturer on strictly reliability on every platform possible,” Rudy said.

Rudy isn’t the only reviewer to choose Toyota as the winner. Indy Auto Man also ranks Toyota as the overall best choice for reliability, price and quality. However, the scores are very close. For example, in a ranking of multiple models, U.S. News & World Report scored Honda as the overall winner and the best in the small SUVs, hybrid cars, small cars, midsize SUVs, hybrid SUVs, minivans, and trucks categories.

Advertisement

What do viewers think?

Viewers also joined the debate, with many choosing one model or another with the same criteria.

“Honda, we are a Honda and Acura family. Not only are they reliable, but the quality built of a Honda compared to a Toyota 10 times better,” one said.

Advertisement

“Toyota is the most reliable car on the planet,” another argued.

“Toyota = amazing reliability but boring AF honda = 7.5% less amazing reliability but loaded with tech, fun to drive, and quite racey stock models,” a viewer added.

“Honda is better looking so I go Honda,” a fourth added.

“I just love Honda engines and their style. Toyota is super reliable, but so boring,” a viewer said.

Advertisement

“Honda is sportier and more refined Toyota is basic transportation,” a viewer argued.

“Toyota, the only argument Honda folks have is ‘look how cutsie the Honda is… like, okay?” a viewer replied.

The Daily Dot reached out to Toyota, Honda, and Rudy via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.