‘As someone who had a Range Rover and traded it for a Toyota, you’re winning’: Honda Prologue driver calls her car a ‘Range Rover dupe.’ Is it?

The owner of a Honda Prologue, the esteemed car company’s first all-electric offering, is delighted with the purchase six months later—even going as far as to call it a “Range Rover dupe.”

Featured Video

The video declaring, as Queen once did, “I’m in love with my car,” comes from creator Sarah (@sarahmishell). She initially posted it on Friday and got more than 3.1 million views as of Monday.

The 21-second video, set to techno music, shows a tour of the interior of the car with a well-manicured hand interacting with several elements, including a spacious center console, a sunroof, Apple CarPlay, and a storage compartment under the main portion of the trunk.

The caption underscores her satisfaction: “6 months with my car & i’m still in love.”

Advertisement

According to its site, the base model starts at around $47,000.

What one reviewer thought

Car and Driver ranked the 2025 edition of the car as its No. 3 best electric mid-sized SUV.

The reviewer was a little more tepid about the interior than Sarah was. “While there are clues to the Prologue’s Chevrolet roots inside, Honda made some changes to infuse the cabin with a design that looks recognizable as one of its own,” it noted. “Its simplified dashboard has fewer flourishes than the Blazer EV’s, as the Chevy’s round vents, brightly colored surfaces, and tilted infotainment display don’t make their way into the Honda.

Advertisement

“Instead, the Prologue’s layout is vaguely similar to those of other Hondas, with a clutter-free design rendered in muted tones. The Chevy’s buttons, switches, and knobs do carry over, which not only seem out of place in the Honda showroom but also are awkward to use.”

However, the reviewer did note that it offers a “smooth ride and steady handling,” although “its steering lacks the tactile feel you get in other Hondas.” The reviewer also praised the adjustable regenerative braking system.

Viewers praise Honda

Many viewers were wowed by what they saw.

Advertisement

“These cars get a lot of hate, but I think they’re one of the best looking EVs on the market rn,” one opined.

“Hondas are very reliable,” another said. “Trust me u chose right cause I hear Range Rovers aren’t that good and they aren’t that reliable compared to Honda.”

“I just paid off my car and this is SO TEMPTING,” said another, with sobbing emojis, presumably connected to the thought of picking car payments back up.

“As someone who drives a Range Rover the inside of this car is immaculate,” another remarked.

Advertisement

And one authority chimed in on Honda’s reliability: “As a lemon law attorney, you made the right choice.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and email to Honda via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.