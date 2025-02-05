‘Just put the 4wd wipers in the bag bro’: Auto store customer orders 8 sparkplugs for Honda Jazz. There’s just one problem

DIY car repair might seem like a good way to save money, but it comes with risks—especially if you don’t actually know what your car needs.

Ordering the wrong parts, installing them incorrectly, or just misunderstanding how an engine works can cost car owners more in the long run.

One auto parts worker on TikTok, @speedygonzara, shared a viral video with over 1.8 million views that seems to capture this very issue.

A customer placed an order for eight spark plugs, which made sense—until she checked what kind of car they were for.

‘What kind of V8 is that?’

In the video, @speedygonzara films herself in front of a computer screen, where a customer has ordered eight spark plugs. That usually means they have a V8 engine, since each cylinder typically needs one plug.

She double-checks the order and assumes the customer must have a larger car, like a Range Rover or an Audi—both of which commonly have V8 engines.

Then, she scrolls down to the actual car model. A Honda Jazz.

“What kind of V8 is that?” she writes in the video’s caption.

There’s a reason why the worker is confused. The Honda Jazz (also known as the Fit in some countries) is a small economy car. Most Jazz models come with a 4-cylinder engine, meaning they only need four spark plugs—not eight.

Did the customer make a mistake while ordering?

While the worker was right in being confused about the order, it’s actually correct for certain models.

There’s a Honda Jazz model that uses an 8-cylinder engine, specifically the i-DSI. This engine uses eight spark plugs—two per cylinder—to improve fuel efficiency through better combustion.

What are spark plugs used for?

Spark plugs are a crucial element in gasoline engines. Their job is to deliver electric current from the ignition system to the combustion chamber, igniting the compressed fuel-air mixture.

This ignition is what powers the engine. Safe to say, no car would run without them.

In the comments, some users are as surprised as @speedygonzara, while others share additional information.

“its a honda jazz dsi,” noted one user.

“Bro has 2 Honda jazz,” joked another.

“The honda Fit also uses 8 plugs,” offered a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @speedygonzara and Honda via email for official comment.

