‘She’s getting special treatment’: Honda CR-V owner raves about Premium gas. What’s the difference?

A TikToker specializing in car reviews went viral when she posted a video raving about the benefits of using premium gas for her Honda CR-V.

User @notacargirlreviews filmed a short video while sitting inside her Honda CR-V, discussing why she suggests using premium gas at least once. Viewed over 406,000 times and garnering over 33,000 likes as of publication, the video sparked a debate on whether or not premium gas is worth the cost.

“If you have a Honda CR-V, this is your sign to fill it with premium gas,” she began. “Just once. Just to give it an experience, okay?”

She explained that she recently overheard her boyfriend questioning why filling up her tank was suddenly so expensive.

“Babe, [my car] got premium or whatever the highest one is,” the TikToker said.” She has never been so fast. Speed demon now.”

She concludes with a bold statement: “I can beat anyone on the road.”

The TikToker’s advice sparked a fierce debate, with many claiming that the more expensive option is better despite manufacturer labels.

“Regardless what your car says, if it has a turbo, use premium! It’s better for the turbo and engine!” one user stated.

“Depends on the compression ratio and valve timing. Regular is good on most modern mild turbo cars but some hotter tuned stuff you need premium,” a second added.

“My car’s a tank and burns regular at least twice as fast as premium so it’s actually cheaper for me to get premium…” a third responded.

Others disagreed, claiming that premium offers little advantage compared to regular gas.

“Premium vs regular does not increase power,” one user said.

“Right, but there isn’t anymore energy in the fuel. It just handles more compression before it would detonate because of octane,” a second wrote.

“The only thing higher octane does is prevent pre-ignition of fuel in the cylinder which only becomes an issue with higher compression of turbos,” another said.

Some pointed out that switching off the ECON mode in their Honda CR-Vs made all the difference: “Honestly, I’d been robbing myself of the full speed experience because I kept it in econ until yesterday and I’m never going back now.”

Octane levels are the major difference between premium and regular gas. High-octane gas means the fuel is more balanced and less likely to spontaneously combust, causing “engine knocking” and potentially damaging the vehicle. Regular gasoline has an octane rating of 87 or lower, while premium has ratings of 90 or above.

Hondas do not require premium fuel. Though Honda CR-Vs, Accords, and Civics can be purchased with turbocharged engines, the owner’s manual suggests gasoline with an octane rating of 87. Even if engine knocking was a prime concern, most modern vehicles have computerized devices designed to prevent the issue.

So, does premium fuel increase a Honda CR-V’s speed? Technically, no. But perhaps switching off the ECON mode gave the engine that extra kick to make it feel supercharged.

The Daily Dot contacted @notacargirlreviews and Honda via email for further information.