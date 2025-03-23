‘I already know 3 of them that haven’t made it to 100,000 miles’: Expert says this is the worst Honda Civic model

Over the years, Honda Civic earned an honest reputation of being a reliable and easy car to own. The simple design makes the car perfect for anyone just looking to get around town with minimal issues.

Featured Video

Car manufactures will always make changes when a new generation of the car model is released. Typically, these changes are subtle while some have the potential to ruin the reputation of the car.

Companies will get ambitious adding new technologies often leading to more headaches for mechanics. As car quality production has become more complex with new initiatives, how has the Honda Civic held up?

In a TikTok, with over 1.4M views, Thomas (@carsrme2) reveals his opinion on the worst Honda Civic drivers can buy.

Advertisement

Is this the worst Honda Civic?

In the TikTok, the mechanic expresses his concern of what he believes to be the 10th generation Civic. However, many commenters mentioned the car featured in the video was a ninth generation.

Whether it’s a ninth or 10th generation Civic is up for viewer interpretation. Regardless, the mechanic goes on to express his concern over the CVT transmission compared to past generations with an automatic transmission.

According to Car and Driver, A CVT (continuously variable transmission) doesn’t switch gears compared to an automatic transmission. By not switching gears, CVTs can hold the engine’s speed at high revs. This leads to being able to take advantage of peak power or maintain low revs regardless of speed.

Advertisement

Car manufactures have been making the switch over to CVT to increase fuel efficiency which is a major buying factor for drivers.

However, the TikTok mechanic is not a fan of CVT transmissions. And he’s not the only one. He mentions if the standard maintenance isn’t done, the engine will blow.

This has been the case for Nissan and mechanics have claimed its CVT has been a nightmare to service. Additionally, the cost to repair CVT will cost around $7,000

One last thing to add, the mechanic didn’t love how easily the paint peels on Civics.

Advertisement

Why are car manufacturers switching to CVT engines?

When buying a car, there are many factors that can influence the car purchase decision. Typical factors that can make or break a decision are safety, price, and fuel efficiency to name a few.

According to data from Statista’s Global Consumer Survey, at the top of the checklist was fuel efficiency. With this being one of the major factors in car buying, car manufactures will adapt to make consumer preferences.

While car enthusiasts are split on whether CVT or automatic is better, the everyday drivers just want a car that is fuel efficient. This is why car manufactures are switching over to CVT engines to increase fuel efficiency.

Advertisement

While one of the downsides is that it can be costly to replace. According to Lemon Law Experts, replacing a CVT can cost between $3,000-8,000. While it is tempting to get a CVT for the better gas mileage, it may be more costly down the road.

Viewers were divided

“Got mine running fine with no issues at all. 190k miles on it, bought it at 50k miles.” one commented.

“Honda makes great CVTs,” one claimed.

Advertisement

“Nothing wrong with a Honda CVT. The ninth gen is reliable and there’s still tons on the road. Look up high mileage ninth gen Civic,” one suggested.

“Honda CVTs are the best out there. You can easily get 200k miles out of one with no issues,” one commented.

“Such a piece of junk. My Honda Civic 2015 only lasted 535k miles,” one sarcastically commented.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has contacted @carsrme2 over Instagram messenger and TikTok messenger. We also contacted Honda over email. This TikTok has more than 430.7K views with over 16.2K likes.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.