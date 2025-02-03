‘I thought Honda is a good car brand’: Honda Civic driver takes car to shop after it keeps blowing fuse. Expert finds the little-known reason why 

Honda Civics have a reputation for reliability, but not everyone buys into the hype. Some drivers swear they’ll run forever, while others say they’re nothing but a headache.

And according to one auto shop, TikTok user Concept 3 Performance (@concept3performance), at least one Civic owner is dealing with a problem that’s as confusing as it is frustrating.

The video, which has garnered over 834,800 views since Jan. 25, shows two mechanics breaking down the issues with a 2019 Honda Civic 1.5L—and throwing in some jokes at the owner’s expense.

What’s wrong with the Honda Civic?

“What’s happening?” asks one mechanic from behind the camera in Spanish.

“Well, it’s another [expletive] Honda, that’s what it is,” the other one says right off the bat.

According to the owner, the 2019 Civic keeps blowing a crankshaft fuse at 3,500 RPMs. Once it blows, the car still runs but won’t rev past that point.

Even weirder, the owner says if he turns the car off and lets it sit for a few hours, it won’t start again. But if he waits a full day, it miraculously starts working.

“Customer complaints on this one,” one mechanic says. “It’s tuned. All the lights on the dash are on. Ongoing issue with the crankshaft blowing fuse at 3,500 RPMs.”

The owner has already replaced the fuse several times but still can’t figure out what’s causing the problem.

The mechanics start investigating, checking fuses under the dash. One spots something off.

“I like the dash. I see this fuse, which is the small one,” he says. “If it had that in it, I wanna see it, but it has this one in it, so it stuck out.”

Then, the realization hits.

“Also, Bobby, it looks blown to me.”

“Damn it, Bobby,” the other mechanic mutters.

Turns out, the issue might not be the crankshaft at all—it’s the starter fuse that keeps blowing. No wonder the car won’t start.

“You know what’s more pathetic?” one of them asks. “He thinks he’s a race car driver. You know why? You know? He took his radio out.”

“Weight reduction, bro,” the other mechanic jokes.

“But he still got back seats,” his coworker points out.

Is a blown fuse common with Honda Civics?

Blown fuses in Honda Civics aren’t a widespread issue, but they do occur.

Owners have reported instances where specific fuses, like those related to the trunk, rear doors, turn signals, and steering wheel controls, have blown, leading to power loss in these areas.

According to experts, common causes include increased electrical resistance or a shorted wire. A wire can short for any number of reasons, but generally, it’s caused by a wire rubbing against a metal surface.

In the case of the 2019 Honda Civic 1.5L, it’s important to inspect the battery voltage, as low voltage can lead to starting issues, experts suggest.

Viewers share their thoughts

In the comments, some users found the video amusing. Others shared their opinions on the specific case.

“I want to take my car to them, but I’m scared to get roasted,” wrote one user jokingly.

“No radio, but backseats is insane,” agreed a second.

“Dang I thought Honda is a good car brand,” noted a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Concept 3 Performance and Honda via email for official comment.

