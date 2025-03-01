‘Enjoy the lack of reliability’: Woman trades in Honda Civic for new Chevy Equinox. Why does everyone think she made a mistake?

Trading in a car can be an exciting experience. Recently, TikToker Taylor Tarasuik (@taylor.tarasuik) documented trading her Honda Civic for a Chevrolet Equinox.

Unfortunately for her, a large percentage of her audience told her how her trade was a big mistake. The video was viewed over 194,000 times as of publication.

Why was the trade bad?

In her 16-second video, Tarasuik shows herself switching her Honda Civic keys for her new Chevrolet Equinox keys. After the switch, the video shows off her new green vehicle, with her smiling beside it.

This simple, celebratory TikTok got bombarded with people telling her the trade was a bad idea, and that switching from a Honda to a Chevy would only end in disaster.

“Would neverrr trade in a honda for a chevy,” one said.

“Honda to Chevy is craaazzzy,” a second agreed.

“To each one their own its very pretty color. if its a lease you’ll be just fine… resale value really suck,” a third added.

“These are pretty. Just unfortunate how many I’ve seen in the shop w/ under 10k miles needing transmissions,” another pointed out.

“Just traded in my equinox. They’re nice when their new but after time once one thing goes wrong all hell breaks loose,” a viewer shared.

According to Lemon Firm, the most common problems with a Chevy Equinox include excessive oil consumption and a lack of piston seal. Additionally, the 2024 model also has a faulty anti-lock braking system warning, while the 2020-2024 models have a defective fuel pump, which can cause the vehicle to “hesitate, sputter and lose power while driving.”

Even though many people claimed switching a Honda for a Chevy was a bad idea, the newer Honda Civics have also had their own problems.

Lemon Law Experts states the 2020 Honda Civic has “faced several issues that have led to recalls by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.” These include two recalls for fuel pump failures that can cause the engine to stall and a third that deals with an airbag malfunction.

Comparing the Civic to the Equinox

According to Car and Driver, the 2025 Equinox has a higher starting price but a comparable price range to the 2025 Civic. The Equinox ranges in price from $29,995-$34,395, while the new Civic has a range of $25,345-$34,045.

Car and Driver reports that the hybrid Civic has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors that give it a combined 200 horsepower, whereas the Equinox has a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 175 horsepower.

Both models have great infotainment systems and comfortable interiors that are able to seat five.

In the speed test, the all-wheel-drive Equinox went from 0 to 60 mph in 8.6 seconds, and the Civic Hybrid went from 0 to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds.

In the overall reviews, the Honda Civic continued to impress by offering “big value with an attractive MSRP, lithe handling and two fuel efficient powertrains.” The overall verdict for the Equinox praises its newer design, but reports that it’s not a standout in the company SUV field.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tarasuik, Chevrolet, and Honda via email.

