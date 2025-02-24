‘No way’: Jeep lands on top of this Honda Civic during car accident. Then the junkyard worker tries to start the car

If you ask an auto service tech what brands they turn to for dependable vehicles, they almost always name two manufacturers. Toyota and Honda have long been praised for manufacturing stalwart vehicles, regardless of model type and year.

A recent TikTok posted by flatbed operator Cory Meyer (@corymeyer93) only further reinforces this assessment of these Japanese brands. In the clip, which documents the aftermath of a brutal wreck, Meyer demonstrates Honda’s reputation for well-built cars.

Numerous commenters expressed their love for the carmaker, as they weren’t surprised by the results of Meyer’s social media post.

What happened in this big Honda wreck?

“You want to see something [expletive] crazy?” Meyer says at the top of his video.

His camera orientation then switches around to reveal two adjacent wrecked vehicles. One is a yellow Jeep Wrangler and the other is a black Honda Civic.

Next, the TikToker details the severity of the accident the two cars were involved with. “That Jeep landed on top of that Honda Civic, and this Honda Civic ate a guard rail, twice,” he says.

While he walks around the sedan, he demonstrates the extent of all the damage it underwent. The car’s rear was wrecked, too. Its driver’s side back tire was separated from the axle. And as Meyer points out, its trunk was eviscerated in the wreck.

“There’s no trunk left!” he says, stunned.

Afterward, Meyer further discusses the accident and how the driver arrived at the vehicle to retrieve her belongings from it. “Lady came to get her stuff out, sign it over to the insurance company, handed me the key,” he explains. “I’m like dude, what’s the possibility, what’s the [expletive] possibility…”

The “possibility” that he’s referring to is the vehicle’s ability to still start up after the accident. With the keys in hand, Meyer sits in the car and tries starting it. Surprisingly, the Honda Civic indeed does turn on. “Fires right up. Like it didn’t get its [expletive] pushed in. Can’t kill a Honda.”

What’s the deal with Honda’s resilience?

Numerous commenters who responded to Meyer’s video praised Toyota and Honda for making dependable vehicles.

Consumer Reports has for decades, placed these brands at the top of its reliability rankings. In recent years, another Japanese auto manufacturer, Subaru, has taken the top spot. However, Honda and Toyota are still revered when it comes to long-term perseverance.

Popular automotive British program, Top Gear once put together a multi-part series called “Killing a Toyota.” The production team wanted to see how much abuse a Hilux pickup truck, could sustain. Consequently, the Toyota pickup was subjected to a series of increasingly brutal tests. The truck in question ended up parked on a 23-story building set to be demolished.

After the building collapsed and the Hilux was found in the wreckage, astonishingly, it was able to start back up.

Can a Honda survive four years of neglect?

Furthermore, YouTuber Macho Motors found an abandoned Honda Civic parked outside a neighbor’s house for a year. After speaking with its owner, he discovered the car hadn’t been started in four years. Willing to take a gamble, he purchased the vehicle, willing to “take a gamble” and see if he could get it running.

After assessing the damage and what parts needed to be swapped out, the mechanic got to work. He documented his process and ultimately was able to get the Civic on the road, fixing all of its mechanical issues.

In fact, at the end of the clip, he was pleasantly surprised that it wasn’t a “super expensive” endeavor. Following this, he resolved to “fix all of the cosmetic” damage on the red Honda coupe.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Honda via email and Meyer via TikTok comment for further information.