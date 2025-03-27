‘They are manmade’: Homeowner gets new countertops installed in her kitchen. Then she takes a closer look at the marble

A homeowner is sharing a hard-learned lesson about countertops after a recent kitchen remodel that left her dissatisfied.

“So if you’ve ever had a kitchen remodel or had new countertops, you know that they’re not cheap. It’s a big investment,” Courtney (@courtneygeitgey) tells viewers in a TikTok that’s been viewed over 34,200 times.

Everything initially seemed to be going well, she notes. She says she found countertops she loved, wrote down the model number for the company, and waited for installation.

“To our surprise, let me show you what’s on my countertop,” she continues.

Turning the camera to the corner of the kitchen, Courtney draws attention to the veining—specifically, the way it somehow came together to create the shape of a specific male organ.

“So this is my countertop,” she continues. “And they are manmade. So somebody made this lovely little [male organ] on my countertop. And now we get to have this for a long time. Just great.”

A conversation piece?

Although Courtney certainly wasn’t amused by the unexpected design of her countertops, unaffected viewers were able to find more humor in the mishap.

“I love this! I would be showing it off all the time but they would probably think I ordered it that way intentionally,” wrote @forditude1.

“Oh my goodness, did you have to pay extra?” asked @dogmomjill. “That is art.”

“The way it is SPRAYING,” @snappity207 pointed out, while @tess.tess.tesss suggested it might be a “great spot for a kitchenaid!”

Kitchen countertop woes

Courtney didn’t go into detail about what happened with the company that installed the countertops, but she did note in the comments that the one they initially looked at “didn’t have the penis.”

“This is why I wanted to see the ACTUAL pieces that were being installed,” @pg_1216 chimed in. “Mine were 9 grand, I’m not buying that sight unseen.”

“I don’t see how a company could stand by that. I would definitely go back to them and get that fixed at their cost,” @danierenee_xoxo added.

Oddly enough, several other viewers claimed to have run into similar issues with their own countertops, with one noting that the company they used wouldn’t replace the piece when they pointed it out. And it would appear the same was true for Courtney and her family.

“I’m baffled that they think it’s okay,” she said. “They laughed about it!”

How long do quartz countertops last?

On the bright side, another viewer pointed out, “quartz only gives you about a 7 year life span anyways, so you’ll be replacing it before you know it.”

“6 years left,” Courtney replied.

According to Angie’s List, quartz countertops can last much longer than that. The outlet says they can last anywhere from 20 to 60 years. As for cost, they can run you “anywhere from $50 to $200 per square foot, with most costs ranging from $70 to $100 per square foot. Quartz is often sold in slabs around 120-by-55 inches. The more slabs you need to finish your countertops, the higher the project cost will be.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @courtneygeitgey via TikTok comment.

