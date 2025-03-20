‘You can just tell’: Woman goes to HomeGoods. Then she taps on $200 shelf with her nails

A woman questioned the quality of the furniture at her local HomeGoods, sparking discussion.

In a video with over 242,000 views, TikToker @ditchthedistrict says she believes the furniture at HomeGoods is made predominantly of “plastic” and “resin.”

“It’s just fake wood,” she says while tapping on a $200 shelf. “You can tell when you touch it.”

She says she prefers “old antique malls” for scoring quality furniture.

The caption reads, “I have nice wood and marble stuff from HomeGoods 10 years ago, but now everything there (barring lamps!) seems like low-quality plastic.”

What do other HomeGoods customers think?

In the comments, other shoppers say they’ve noticed “poor-quality” furniture at HomeGoods.

“AND EVERY SINGLE PIECE OF FURNITURE IS WOBBLY IN THERE !!!” one exclaimed.

“Like it’s SO bad! The home goods where I live has a dedicated area of broken furniture…. There’s more in that area than on the regular furniture,” another wrote.

“HomeGoods just feels like a landfill,” a third said.

So, what’s the deal with HomeGoods furniture?

HomeGoods sells discounted, brand-name furniture that may have defects that made it unsellable at its original retailer. That’s why it’s recommended that HomeGoods shoppers looking for furniture perform a thorough inspection on items before making a purchase.

While HomeGoods workers agree that the quality may not be up to par with furniture at other retailers, they don’t believe all of the furniture is made with plastic.

“I worked at Homegoods for 2 years, and the furniture isn’t made of plastic, it’s made of wood. It’s just cheaply made,” one explained. “We’ve had furniture items delivered broken sometime,s and you can physically see the wood, so they aren’t made of plastic. The ‘veneer’ may be plastic, but the structure of the furniture is wood.”

They are correct. Not all of HomeGoods furniture is just plastic. If you are furniture shopping there, it is recommended you keep your eyes peeled for items made of solid wood, per Room for Tuesday.

Where can you buy high-quality furniture?

While shoppers express their distaste for the quality of new furniture, many suggest antique furniture as a better quality and cheaper alternative.

“I’m done buying new stuff. Like done, done. Not spending my money on junk anymore. I want vintage items made with quality only!” one viewer said.

Another wrote, “I work at an antique store and not only is our furniture WAY better quality, it costs less than all the new stuff.”

“I work at the thrift store & the amount of ppl that would call to see if they could donate entire bedroom sets.. so many customers leave with beautiful QUALITY furniture! No need to buy new anymore!!” a third added.

But what if you do want a new piece of furniture?

“I go to this Amish store where they make furniture way better than these overpriced big stores when they paid probably $10 to make it,” a commenter suggested.

“My Chinese friends buy directly from China and split shipping containers to deliver them to the US. Skip the middleman and get real wood. Sometimes they allow you to custom the furniture too,” another shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to @ditchthedistrict and HomeGoods for further comment.

