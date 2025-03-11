‘Someone please help’: New homeowner tries to remodel house. Then they see what previous homeowner left behind

Simple home renovations can take a drab-looking space and upgrade it to a custom design that you actually love. Anyone can learn how to tackle DIY home improvement projects, especially with so many DIY TikTok accounts out there to help.

Featured Video

But one woman recently shared an unusual problem that she ran into while trying to spruce up her home.

Kenna, who posts under the moniker Jo Mama (@ftkenna) on TikTok, started doing a few renovations at her home in Tampa, Fla. when she came across this unexpected bump in the road.

“Someone please help,” she pleaded in the caption.

Advertisement

“This video is for the person who sold me this house,” she says, addressing the camera directly. Kenna is standing in front of three framed pieces of art hanging on the wall. She then gestures to the art.

“What on earth did you use to adhere this artwork to the wall?” she asks.

Kenna then demonstrates just how stuck to the wall the frames are by doing a pull-up on one of them. She also pulls on another. Neither budges.

“At this point, I’m 100% convinced that these are crucial to the structural integrity of the home,” Kenna deadpans into the camera. “So whatever you used, let NASA know about that [expletive], and then let me know.”

Advertisement

Did viewers have any home renovation suggestions?

Kenna’s home renovation dilemma went viral with over 4 million views. Several viewers were amused by the situation. A few joked about the importance of the frames to the structural integrity of the building.

“That’s actually load bearing artwork so it can’t be removed unfortunately,” one person wrote.

“It’s the other way around. The house is stuck to the pictures. The house was actually built around the pictures,” another said.

Advertisement

“Why do you think they sold the house? they got tired of the art work, and had to move because they couldn’t change it,” a third laughed.

Some viewers did have some ideas about what the previous owner could have used to adhere the frames to the wall. One woman shared an amusing story of her own home renovations that related to Kenna’s situation.

She wrote, “Lmao I bet it’s construction glue. Wanna know why? Bc the person that sold me my cabin used that to glue 3 weird little heads above my bedroom door.I gave up trying & now decorate them w/ little hats.”

Another commenter said, “I had some serious double sided tape like this. didn’t know it was like this until i used it on my CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS. Santa hangs out year round now.”

Advertisement

“Have you tried pushing up? Maybe sliding cleats and you have to push up. ” a third suggested. “Otherwise you’re gonna have to SCRAPE them off if it’s construction adhesive.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via Instagram direct message to find out whether she managed to take off the art but did not hear back.

How to remove construction adhesive?

Anyone doing home renovation that needs to remove construction adhesive can do so in a few simple steps. First, soften the bonded adhesive. This can be achieved with with heat from an electric heat gun or blow dryer. Once it has softened, it can be easily scraped off. Finish by wiping off any remaining residue.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.