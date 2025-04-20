‘In all of my years…’: Home inspector checks out new home built in 2025. Then he steps into the bathroom

A Tennessee-based home inspector is going viral on TikTok after exposing a baffling bathroom blunder in a brand-new house.

AJ (@inspector_aj), a content creator and professional home inspector, told his followers he’s used to seeing “a lot of [expletive]” on the job—but this one, he said, takes the cake.

“In all of my years inspecting homes, I’ve seen a lot of [expletive],” AJ said in the now-viral clip. “But this is pretty up there.”

In the now-viral video, which has racked up over 62,000 views as of Saturday, AJ gave viewers a quick tour of a 2025 new build. He emphasized that the house was just constructed, which makes what he found in the bathroom all the more confusing—and kind of hilarious.

Overflow drain fail

AJ pointed out that the bathroom included a recessed tub, which is standard for newer homes. And this tub, he said, came with an overflow drain—also standard.

“If the water level in the bathtub gets too high, it obviously goes down the overflow,” he explained.

There’s just one issue: Whoever installed it sealed the overflow drain plate with caulk. That effectively blocks the drain from doing what it’s supposed to do.

“They caulked it up,” AJ said, clearly dumbfounded.

Overflow drains help prevent ‘indoor pools’

According to Mangus Home Products, overflow drains are a key safeguard. They prevent water from spilling over a tub’s edge and help keep water usage in check. The company called them “one of the most economical ways to save money on bills and ultimately save water.”

But they don’t work if they’re sealed off. In fact, Mangus explicitly warned against caulking around the overflow drain.

“Once the water hits that perfect level in the tub, the excess water starts to enter the drain from the bottom of the drain plate,” the site explained. “So, if you fully caulk the drain, the drain system will not work as intended.”

If you notice issues with your overflow drain, Mangus recommends replacing the parts, not sealing them shut. Routine maintenance also helps preserve water pressure and extend the life of your tub.

New homes, old problems

AJ’s video is the latest in a string of viral TikToks calling out sloppy mistakes in supposedly pristine new homes.

Earlier this month, another home inspector took viewers through a $300,000 house riddled with issues: a missing brick on the exterior, dirty air filters, grimy shower drains, and an uneven floor.

Meanwhile, a different creator roasted the design choices in a $3 million mansion, comparing its glossy floors and cavernous open layout to a wedding venue.

“I feel like a server is about to come out of these doors and ask me if I want steak, chicken, or fish,” he joked. “This is where you put the DJ booth.”

Viewers are mystified

In the comments on AJ’s video, many viewers tried to piece together why the overflow drain would be sealed shut in the first place.

“They caulked it up because there’s nowhere for that water to go,” one person speculated.

“This makes me worried that they didn’t plumb the overflow,” another added. A third chimed in: “Probably not plumbed.”

Others took the video as yet another warning sign about the state of new construction homes.

“I swear new builds today are just held together with caulk,” one viewer wrote.

“That’s why I bought an older home,” another said. “It had settled already and we know the problems it has. I highly advise buying houses built in the ’70s and ’80s.”

“I don’t trust anything built after 2020,” a third commenter added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to AJ for comment via TikTok.

