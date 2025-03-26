‘Did you know this?’: Home expert goes to Home Depot, says to stay away from refrigerators with built-in ice machines. Here’s why

When shopping for home appliances, the number of options can easily overwhelm buyers. There are so many brands and options to choose from. And looking at the labels, it’s uncertain which ones will be reliable and last for a lifetime or more.

Thankfully, the internet is filled with information about how to make the right decision regarding home appliances. Experts hop onto platforms like TikTok to warn about misleading warranties and advise viewers about which types of refrigerators to get, with each video providing viewers with loads of information they might not be able to find otherwise.

Now, a home appliance expert has some advice about refrigerators with built-in ice machines—but is he correct?

What’s wrong with built-in ice machines?

In a video with over 129,000 views, TikTok user @twinhomeexperts shows an array of refrigerators for sale at Home Depot.

“Tip number one, if you want your refrigerator to last a long time and you want reliability, you’ve got to ditch the ice maker and the water dispenser,” the TikToker states. “If I had to choose one or the other, I would ditch the ice maker.”

Why does he suggest this? According to him, having the ice maker in the refrigerator portion of the fridge causes the machine to “work a lot harder.” He explains, “because the temperature that it takes to create ice versus the temperature here is different, creating a lot less reliability and a hell of a lot more repairs later on.”

To close, he suggests reading the label on the inside of the refrigerator to ensure that the product is made in the United States.

“If it’s not made in the U.S.A., don’t do it,” he concludes.

Are refrigerators made in the U.S. better?

Concerning the latter point, it’s not clear that refrigerators that are made in America are better than their alternatives.

If one wishes to buy a Made in America refrigerator, there are some options, though they are limited. According to AllAmerican.org, Whirlpool, GE, Maytag, Sub-Zero, Wolf, and others all offer refrigerators made in America, though this generally does not apply to all models. To confirm whether one’s refrigerator is made in America, they should still read the label, as advised by the TikToker.

Whether having an ice-maker in the refrigerator section is a problem or not is difficult to say. There’s not a lot of hard data to say whether this is the case, though many technicians swear it to be true.

However, the issues with ice makers may not be due to their locations but to the parts from which they are composed. The Washington Post noted in a 2024 article entitled “Your fridge isn’t built to last. Here’s why” that many modern refrigerators are primarily composed of plastic. While this means versatility and lower prices for consumers, it can also affect how well the machine wears over time.

“Components such as shelving, ice makers, and water and ice dispensers are all more vulnerable than they used to be,” wrote authors Rachel Kurzius and Jaclyn Peiser. Additionally, the authors note that many sensors and other pieces of technology in modern fridges are electrical, not mechanical. These can sometimes be more prone to failure as well.

‘Plug and pray on any appliance.’

In the comments section, users offered their own experiences and advice about refrigerator buying.

“If you must have an ice maker I would try and get one that is in the freezer part,” wrote a user.

“I own an appliance repair company and I agree with this 100%,” declared a second.

“Buy refurbished refrigerators from the 50’s-60’s-70’s-80’s. Nothing new,” suggested a third.

“Nowadays, Plug and pray on any appliance,” stated a further TikToker. “Bring back the reliable models that were manufactured 50+ years ago!”

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker and Home Depot via email.



