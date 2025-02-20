‘They’re refusing to come pick it up’: Home Depot delivers 3,000 lbs of sand in front of woman’s garage. Her Toyota Prius is trapped inside

Ordering a package should be easy. One simply selects the item they want, inputs their address, pays, and then waits for someone to deliver it.

Featured Video

However, actually receiving one’s package is rarely that simple. Shoppers have reported all sorts of problems preventing them from actually getting their parcels on their doorstep. This ranges from shipping companies that appear to be holding their packages hostage, to couriers that place their packages at the wrong address and then tell the shopper to look for it themselves.

There can also be problems once a package has been delivered—especially if it’s one that the customer didn’t actually order. TikTok user Angel Orlando (@angeljorlando) revealed her experience with a Home Depot delivery fail in a video with over 626,000 views.

How did this woman end up with 3,000 pounds of sand?

In her video, Orlando shows three pallets of sand that Home Depot workers delivered in front of her driveway. The pallets span the width of the driveway, rendering it impossible for the Toyota Prius parked inside to exit.

Advertisement

“So Home Depot decided to drop off 3,000 pounds of sand to the wrong unit,” Orlando starts. “They’re refusing to come pick it up.”

Orlando then reveals that the sand has been there since at least 1 pm and that the video was recorded at 6:42 pm.

“We have called corporate. We’ve called the store. They are refusing to come get it,” she states. “They won’t tell us when they will come get the 3,000 pounds worth of sand.”

In the caption of a follow-up video, Orlando says an invoice attached to the sand clearly listed a different address.

Advertisement

“We called the plumber who ordered this for a job he is doing with the neighbor,” Orlando wrote in a comment. “They basically gave the plumber the same runaround.”

What happened next?

In her follow-up, Orlando reveals that Home Depot had the sand removed after 21 hours of waiting and several calls to Home Depot corporate.

“Finally have access to our garage!!!” she writes in the caption. “Only took hours of calls and 21 hours of blocked exit . We spoke to corporate, to the store, called tow companies and non emergency police line. Took a forklift to move them one by one. We thought about cutting them open but our HOA warned us not to do that.”

Advertisement

“How Home Depot delivered to wrong unit when it’s clearly stated on the garage and invoice slip is beyond comprehension,” she added.

This isn’t the first time

There are other cases of Home Depot making a delivery to the wrong address and blocking an entrance or exit in the process.

As reported by the U.S. Sun in June 2024, a user on X claimed that Home Depot had delivered four large, heavy items in front of his garage, which prevented him from exiting.

Advertisement

“Not only is this not my stuff (it’s my neighbor’s, we share a driveway), but you blocked my garage, where I park. Or, at least, where I want to park,” the X user wrote. It is unclear how this situation was resolved, as the user did not appear to provide updates regarding the removal of the items.

While the sand is now gone from Orlando’s driveway, commenters suggested that the TikToker seek further action against Home Depot.

Advertisement

“Tell Home Depot you are sending them a bill for $1000 / per pallet per day for storage!” exclaimed a user.

“As someone who worked for their online customer service, let them know that they have your only vehicle blocked in and preventing you from working and you will sue,” added another.

“I would have just put that stuff on marketplace for free. There’s a lot of people that would have taken,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Home Depot via email and Orlando via TikTok DM and comment.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.