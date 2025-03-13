‘It was clearly dropped’: Man orders LG refrigerator from Home Depot. Then the workers try to get him to keep it

A man ordered a refrigerator from Home Depot only to have such a bad delivery experience that he had to have workers take the appliance back.

B Ezy (@beee_ezy) uploaded a video detailing his recent experience buying a refrigerator from the home goods retailer. In the caption, he demands the store, “make this right.”

“I never thought I’d have to be making a video like this, but if I were you, I would steer clear of Home Depot,” he says.

The man goes on to explain that he recently purchased an LG refrigerator on sale through Home Depot’s website. However, when the appliance was delivered, he says he saw that it was damaged.

“It was clearly dropped on its left side, which resulted in the shelving in the freezer and refrigerator to be broken and unusable,” he says.

The customer then alleges that the delivery team tried to get him to keep the damaged refrigerator until his replacement arrived. He says he refused.

After that, he says he had to contact the store to figure out where his new refrigerator was. He says he was told that the new fridge would be delivered in four days.

“Four days pass. No refrigerator. No phone call for the delivery time frame. Nothing,” he says.

Playing phone tag with Home Depot

The customer says he was again forced to call Home Depot. He says he was informed that not only was the new refrigerator on its way, but that the store had applied discounts. But again, no refrigerator arrived, he continues.

He says he called one more time, and he was told the refrigerator was in transit. But no discounts had been applied, he adds. Upon inquiring about the discounts he was promised, he says the store representative told him Home Depot had cut him a check.

When pressed further, he says the employee was unable to provide a check number, or any other way to verify that a check had indeed been sent. Additionally, he says the worker said the customer would need to go to a physical store to get the additional $160 that he was owed.

“Home Depot, let me get you up to speed. I have not received a check, and it has been well over a month now since this has happened,” he says. Toward the end of the video, he also urges other customers not to buy appliances from Home Depot.

“All they like doing is [expletive] their customers over,” he claims.

Viewers say it’s to be expected

B Ezy’s video garnered almost 203,000 views. For the most part, users seemed unsurprised by Home Depot’s customer service and the overall delivery experience.

“Home Depot has the worst customer service support horrible,” said one person.

“File a complaint through Consumer Affairs,” another suggested.

Many customers said that other big appliance retailers were just as bad.

“Lowe’s is no better either,” one person wrote.

“Don’t buy appliances from home depot or lowes go to a dealer,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Home Depot via email and to B Ezy via TikTok direct message.

