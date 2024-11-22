‘Make sure to take it to self-checkout’: Shopper finds $400 vanity cabinet ringing up to 1 penny at Home Depot, skirts worker intervention

TikToker @greatdealz4u is constantly uploading videos containing limited-time deals from popular retailers. In a recent clip that’s garnered over 185,000 views as of Friday, they shared quite the sale.

The TikToker cloaims a massive markdown at Home Depot has reduced the price of a product by several hundred dollars. In fact, by $399.99 to be exact. Consequently adding yet another item to the vaunted halls of the chain’s compendium of “penny deals.”

Now some TikTokers were kicking themselves in the comments section for not being fast enough to secure a purchase. But others stated that folks technically aren’t allowed to buy these items anyway.

1-cent cabinets

A text overlay in the video details a deal at the popular DIY retailer that sounds too good to be true. “Home Depot penny item $400 down to $0.01,” the TikToker writes in the text.

As the clip goes on, a voice narrates, “Run to Home Depot. I found this $400 cabinet on clearance for just one penny.”

Next, he shows off the cabinet, followed by a camera pan to its price tag. The yellow sticker indicates that the item is surprisingly selling for just one cent.

If you’re dubious as to whether the transaction went through, @greatdealz4u records the completion of their purchase. Apparently, they grabbed two of the cabinets as the screen on the self-scanning kiosk indicates that two of them were scanned. The sale’s grand total amounted to $.02.

“Make sure to take it to the self-checkout,” the creator informs viewers.

At this point in the video, the clip transitions to the TikToker pushing their 1-cent cabinets on an orange dolly. It glides through the parking lot as the narrator urges viewers to follow their account for more esoteric deals.

Why self-checkout?

There’s probably a reason why the deal enthusiast specifies customers need to scan it themselves. And that’s because the items that ring up for a penny technically aren’t for sale.

A Redditor who commented on a post uploaded to the site’s r/HomeDepot sub said the penny mark is a common retail practice. It’s understood by employees that these items are no longer for sale and shouldn’t be scanned and sold for a cent. Moreover, doing so could prove to be very bad for a store’s bottom line.

Another Redditor said the penny marking is a way of “tagging” items to be returned to the vendor. Subsequently, the vendor will then credit the store for the purchase of the item upon its return. Technically, according to these Home Depot enthusiasts, you’re not supposed to buy the 1-cent discounts.

Additionally, a forum post in The Garage Journal about Home Depot penny items contained varying consumer opinions. One user on the site published a thorough list of Home Depot’s clearance/markdown schedule. This schedule ultimately culminates in the almighty Home Depot penny deal.

Mixed opinions?

Directly opposing the Redditor’s post, another person claimed that it is indeed Home Depot’s “corporate policy” to allow their sale. In another comment, a user said workers are supposed to immediately remove penny items from the sales floor.

Unfortunately for management, this doesn’t always happen as quickly as they may like. Often, items can stay on the floor for extended periods, even days. Furthermore, customers may also find penny items lurking high on the rafters of store shelves.

And like @greatdealz4u, this Garage Journal user stated that if customers want their wares for a penny, self-checkout’s their friend: “If you know something is a penny item I would recommend using self checkout. The penny item status is viewed differently at different stores. Self checkout avoids finding out.”

The popular couponing social media account Krazy Koupon Lady shared some tips regarding penny deals. According to her, folks should start at the clearance section. Like the Redditors, she, too, says workers aren’t technically allowed to sell these products to patrons.

Some dreamed, others dashed

Unsurprisingly, TikTokers had varying opinions on these penny deals. Some users echoed that they aren’t technically allowed to be sold. “Penny items are not for sell,” one penned.

Another replied, “Exactly penny items will not be sold.”

However, others thought OP was yanking everyone’s chain. “Too good to be true,” one person wrote.

Whereas someone else lamented their misfortune in attempting to secure a penny item for themselves. “Why is it that I never get a deal like this?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Home Depot via email and @greatdealz4u via TikTok comment.

