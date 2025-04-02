‘Don’t ever get that one’: HVAC expert walks into Home Depot. Then he reveals the only  thermostat he trusts

Choosing the right smart thermostat is important for managing your desired temperature while curbing your electric bill. An HVAC technician has sparked controversy after sharing his favorite thermostat that Home Depot offers.

As she stands inside a Home Depot where the smart thermostats are located, TikTok user Erica (@ericagbabyxo) asks in the text overlay, “Which smart thermostat would you buy? My husband has 20 years of HVAC experience. Here’s his top pick!”

“This man right here is in HVAC. He’s been owning an air conditioning company for over five years and has been doing air conditioning for almost 20,” she says, filming her husband.

Then, she turns her attention to the wall of thermostats. “Tell us right now which ones are the ones you want to look for and which ones you would not get,” she says to him.

Evaluating Home Depot thermostats

When the content creator zooms in on the Google Nest Thermostat, it doesn’t get her husband’s stamp of approval. “This one sucks,” he says. “Don’t ever get that one.”

However, there is a Nest alternative he recommends. “If you want to get a Nest, get the actual Nest thermostat,” the HVAC worker says, unveiling the fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostat. “You’ll spend a little more money, but it’s definitely a lot better.”

Next, Erica asks about the Ecobee. Like Google Nest, it isn’t up to par. “The Ecobee sucks. Don’t get Ecobee,” he claims.

Then, the couple moves to the rows of Honeywell Home and Sensi. “Honeywell Home is meh. It’s whatever,” he says. “Sensi—some people like it. I don’t.”

However, he does recommend Sensi for people who are “on a budget.” There is a specific one her husband suggests: the Touch 2. “They’re top-of-the-line. The unit—I wouldn’t get,” he says.

So, which one would Erica’s husband choose? “I would go with the Nest 100%,” he declares.

The Daily Dot reached out to Erica via TikTok comment and direct message.

Viewers torn

Her video amassed over 883,000 views. Some viewers agreed with the expert’s assessment on the thermostats.

“My nest has been going strong since 2016,” one viewer wrote.

“I had a nest for years and love it,” a second agreed.

However, most were upset by the HVAC tech’s evaluation and defended their favorite thermostats.

“Only hvac guy to recommend a nest over a Honeywell or ecobee,” one user remarked.

“Ecobee is the best and it’s not even close,” another commented.

“Nope. That Honeywell T5 center bottom. Nests are so annoying,” a third stated.

Nest pros and cons

Since many viewers disagreed with Erica’s husband, this begs the question: What issues does the Nest have? ARS Rescue Rooter states these are the most common issues:

Battery life

Hot air is released instead of cold

Extreme temperatures

It turns on and off by itself

Certain wires disconnect on their own

Waychoff’s Air Conditioning states some positives:

Saves money and energy

More control over AC settings

Does the job regulating the temperature

Why are Echobee and Honeywell popular?

According to Nassau National Guide, Echobee and Honeywell customers like the energy-saving features, ease of merging with other features, comprehensive temperature display, Alexa voice control, and various temperature customization options. Honeywell thermostats are also lauded for being budget-friendly and performance-reliable. However, there are some drawbacks. They are reportedly difficult to install.

At the end of the day, most smart thermostats have both pros and cons. So choose the smart thermostat that works for you and your home.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nest, Echobee, and Honeywell via press email.

