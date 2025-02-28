‘If you need help re-homing the dog, let us know’: HOA tells resident he has to re-home his service dog. Then he learns why

A Dallas homeowners’ association (HOA) reportedly tried a resident one too many times. You won’t believe how he responded.

In a video with nearly a million views, content creator Quinn Pratt says he has a new HOA but the “same problems.”

Pratt explains that his HOA recently emailed him about his service dog, Riley.

“We just wanted to inform you that there are certain dog breeds that we do not allow in the community,” Pratt says they wrote. “These dogs tend to be aggressive and are dangerous for everyone around them.”

He says that the HOA offered to help him rehome the German shepherd. “We work with several different shelters and animal rescues,” they purportedly wrote.

Laughing, Pratt said that he replied that he is not going to rehome Riley because he is a service animal.

“As such, he is protected by the [Americans with Disabilities Act] (ADA), which superseded any rule, regulation, or community law that you choose to enforce,” Pratt purportedly wrote.

The HOA didn’t back down, he says. Pratt claims they asked for proof that his dog is, in fact, a service animal.

At this point, Pratt was no longer in the mood to debate the HOA. He says he sent back an image of his legs, which presumably have a visible disability, and his middle finger.

“Here’s all the proof you need,” Pratt says he wrote, noting that is more than he should’ve offered.

“Now I’m just sitting here waiting for the next email to come through. This is going to be fun,” Pratt concludes.

What is a service animal?

Service animals may be as cute and cuddly as regular pets, but they serve important functions. Some even keep their owners alive, such as by caring for them during a seizure.

While many are just as cute and cuddly, service animals are not pets.

Under the ADA, they’re considered working animals.

To be classified as a service animal, they must meet the following requirements: be a dog of any breed or size and be trained to perform a task directly related to a person’s disability.

Service animals are not legally required to have professional training or wear anything confirming they’re a service animal.

Private businesses offer service animal certification. But there is no certification a person can get through the government, according to the ADA.

Some common tasks service animals perform include: retrieving objects for a person in a wheelchair, reminding someone with depression to take their medication, and alerting a person with PTSD of an oncoming panic attack by licking their hand.

A service animal is not the same as an emotional support animal.

What happened next?

In a follow-up video, Pratt claims that the HOA is continuing to pester him about his dog.

He says they plan to send someone to his house so he can demonstrate what tasks Riley performs for him. He’s not having it.

“Send whoever the hell you want, because I am not forcing my dog to demonstrate what his job is,” he says. “Because that is also a no-no.”

According to Pratt, the HOA also demanded that he make Riley wear a service animal vest. He clearly has no intention of complying.

“These people are literally checking off all the boxes of the things that you cannot require, request, or ask.”

The HOA then reportedly said that they are going to refer the matter to their legal team.

He’s not worried.

“Bring it on, sister,” Pratt says. “Let’s play.”

“I beg your pardon??? First of all, an HOA isn’t law enforcement and have no grounds to enforce that. Secondly, her suggestion that you need to rehome your dog is OUT OF CONTROL!!!!!” the top comment reads.

“This is why I will never live in an HOA neighborhood. I will not let some community tell me what to do with my house and my property that I paid for,” another said.

“Everyone has a chance to read the HOA rules before accepting the mortgage. 99.9% of buyers don’t read the rules. Most lending facilities have you sign a document attesting to you having read the rules,” a third wrote.

“Some police dogs are German shepherds. If police are chasing a suspect in your area with that dog breed, are they going to sue the police department if suspect gets hurt?” a commenter speculated.

The Daily Dot reached out to Pratt for comment via Facebook and TikTok direct message.

