‘Making that neck extra thick’: Expert issues warning about Himalayan Pink Salt. Here’s why you should think twice before buying

When grocery shopping, it can be tempting to shell out a little bit more to pick up items that seem, if not better for you, then a little “fancier” than usual.

Featured Video

Unfortunately, many of these items aren’t actually healthier or better for the environment. For example, the word “organic” likely doesn’t mean what the average shopper thinks it does. And just because a carton of eggs is labeled “free range,” that doesn’t mean the egg-laying hens are living in the best conditions.

A further example of this is Himalayan Pink Salt. While shoppers may think that this salt is better for you, a TikTok user and food scientist who goes by the name Hydroxide (@hydroxide) says it might not be as beneficial as one thinks.

What’s wrong with Himalayan Pink Salt?

In her video, which currently has over 4.4 million views, the TikToker holds a mock conversation between herself and someone who is enthusiastic about Himalayan Pink Salt.

Advertisement

“I like that it’s all natural, looks cool, and also doesn’t contain any extra chemicals like iodine,” her fake character says.

The TikToker, who says she is a food scientist, then responds by offering information about iodized salt.

“It’s true that popular salts like sea salt and Himalayan pink salt do not contain iodine,” she starts. “However, it’s important to note that iodine has an essential part in our diets.”

“Iodine is a micronutrient and was added to table salt in the 1900s because of higher instances of goiter, a medical problem that affects your thyroid,” she continues. “A variety of iodine salts are mixed in with regular salt to prevent this problem.”

Advertisement

“Iodine deficiency still affects billions of people worldwide. And with the rise of sea salt and Himalayan pink salt usage as sexier salt alternatives, we may be missing some essential iodine from our diets,” she concludes.

Hearing this, her pink sea salt-loving character simply responds, “No, no, no, it’s pink, so it’s good for me.”

Is this true?

Indeed, Himalayan Pink Sea Salt does not have a significant amount of iodine. It’s also true that iodized salt was introduced in the early 1900s as a response to people developing goiter, though it didn’t become prevalent until later.

Advertisement

There is also some evidence to suggest that iodine consumption is down in the United States. A 2015 study noted, “U.S. dietary iodine intakes have decreased by 50% since the 1970s” and that “mild iodine deficiency has reemerged in some population groups.”

In addition to symptoms caused by a goiter, like choking, difficulty swallowing, and trouble breathing, iodine deficiency can lead to hypothyroidism. This can cause symptoms like hoarseness, puffy skin, scaly skin, confusion, infertility, and coarse, thinning hair, per Cleveland Clinic.

It appears that the people most at risk of iodine deficiency are those who are pregnant, as they require significantly more iodine than the average person.

That said, iodine is not only found in salt, and people can get iodine from eating things like seaweed, seafood, dairy, and eggs. In fact, a single egg has 16% of your daily recommended intake of iodine, and a single cup of milk can provide between 59% and 112% of the recommended daily amount of iodine, depending on the brand.

Advertisement

‘Have 14/14 symptoms’

In the comments section, many users offered their opinions on the statements made in this video, with some claiming that they now believe themselves to be iodine deficient.

“I’ve been trying to tell my mom this for years! She only uses pink Himalayan salt and recently developed a goiter,” wrote a user.

Advertisement

“I grew up on pink salt bc of the ‘table salt is bad’ craze and have never used table salt,” added another. “just looked up iodine deficiency and have 14/14 symptoms.”

“My dad only has us use himalayan salt and then takes iodine supplements. like bro,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hydroxide via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.