‘Happened to me’: Hilton guest says he had a premonition to barricade his door. Then someone tries to come in that night

There’s a reason people always say that you should follow your gut. It tends to be right. This Hilton Hotel guest is a prime example.

Often times when you’re at a hotel you’re in sit back and relax mode. You want to enjoy the fresh linens and cozy bed and maybe even splurge on some room service.

But there’s also the awareness that you’re in a new place with lots of other guests and employees, instead of the comfort of your home.

You’d hope you’re safe in your locked hotel room, but that’s not always the case.

Person tries to go into locked hotel room

On a viral video with more than 2.6 million views, proud grandfather and TikTok user Demetrius Cooper (@pawpawprincesses) explained that he and his wife went away for the weekend and booked a Hilton Hotel, but things quickly turned sour.

Something in Cooper’s spirit told him to barricade their hotel door. Not one to ignore his premonitions, Cooper went ahead and put a large sitting chair, plus a desk chair at the door to make it harder for someone to break in.

“At 10:30, somebody tried to come in our room. Called front desk, they said it’s an engineer. You gotta follow your first mind,” Cooper said.

“I’m ready to go home now,” Cooper added.

Hilton hotel responds

Cooper ended up leaving the hotel a one star review on Google, adding that he was disappointed that there were no cameras in the hallway for situations like this.

The hotel responded with the following:

“Thank you for posting, we are very sorry that we frightened you. Yes, it was our evening shift engineer who was mistakenly under the impression your room was still out of order. Clearly a communication error on our end, our apologies!”

Is this a common issue?

It turns out this is more common than it should be.

According to forum pages, hotel staff are supposed to knock before entering your room, but several people have complained that they don’t always do this and end up scaring guests.

In a more dire situation, the staff at a La Quinta entered a woman’s room without her knocking and filmed her coming out of the shower naked.

“It was the holy spirit told you that,” a top comment read.

“I’ve worked in a hotel. STAFF MEMBERS SET THIS STUFF UP. Call the police and have a report made please,” a person warned.

“Reasons I take the door stopper alarm with me in hotels and Airbnb,” another said.

“I worked for a Hilton and the night shift engineers leave no later than 9:30-10 p.m. They finish their actual work around 8 p.m. and we all had a ‘out of order’ room report that everyone uses,” a former Hilton worker alleged.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cooper for comment via TikTok comment and direct message and to the Hilton via email.

