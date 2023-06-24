‘Get n Go robbed me’: Customer opens Hillshire Farm’s ‘sandwich,’ it comes with barely any meat or cheese

A TikTok user’s video went viral after he bought a Hillshire Farm sandwich from a GetGo in Pennsylvania, and his sandwich had barely any meat or cheese once opened.

The user (@greeneary) achieved over 42,000 views on TikTok by Saturday afternoon and frequently responded to viewers in the comment section of his video, giving the viewers more insight.

Greeneary explains that he was in a rush when buying the sandwich after a commenter said “Why grab a sandwich with no meat, that’s silly, you can clearly see the sandwich.” He responds by explaining, “The crazy thing is, she [the cashier] brought me out a different one and the meat was spoiled, so I went back in to get this jewel.”

He adds, “I bought it and opened it, looked at it and immediately made this video, you really can’t tell before when they are closed.”

A commenter said, “That’s actually unacceptable, smh, they gave bro just a corner of meat and cheese.” Another viewer commented, “Come on! Lol probably $8.” Greeneary responded with “Principalities pimp.” The Hillshire Farm Ham and Cheddar sandwich is priced at $6.14 online.

“Times are hard now,” he adds, “but this is unacceptable.”

The sandwich has a history of disappointing people online. According to a user’s post on Reddit, someone also ordered a grilled chicken sandwich from Get Go and noted “I didn’t look at it while I ate it.”

A man on review site Pissed Customers reports that he and his girlfriend ordered a pizza from GetGo on their lunch break. He says the pizzas were “frozen cold” so they took them back inside and were told they would receive new pizzas. “Instead, they gave us old ones that were already ordered, back heated up in the microwave,” he says.

“Now I’ve never been disrespected like that before and I don’t appreciate it because that could have made me and my girlfriend very sick, I would like something done about it immediately.”

GetGo Cafe + Market chains operate in the northeast and have locations in Pennsylvania, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, and West Virginia.

TikTok user @greeneary and Get Go did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Dot.