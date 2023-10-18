‘I cannot ration my ranch’: Target customer can’t find Hidden Valley amid shortage. Why?

They’re really putting the “hidden” in Hidden Valley Ranch.

Earlier this month a ranch die-hard went to Target to restock on one of her favorite condiments, only to discover that her preferred brand, Hidden Valley, was completely out of stock.

In the viral TikTok video, Larissa (@rissy_roo_) is seen filming in Target’s condiment aisle, but when she gets to where her ranch would normally be, the shelves are empty.

“I heard there was a ranch shortage, and I’m at the Tarje, and look what there isn’t any of,” Larissa says. “There’s no Hidden Valley Ranch. Hidden Valley, I need to know what’s going on.”

Larissa says she’s a big fan of the brand’s ranch and is already running out of the bottle she has at home and refuses to ration out her ranch portions because of the shortage.

“Now I’m in crisis mode, I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” she says in a fake serious tone.

In the caption, Larissa called herself a “ranch queen” and shared that this is the only time in her life that she doesn’t have a backup bottle of the brand’s ranch Zat the go.

Turns out, the potential shortage may have to do with a cyberattack that happened on Hidden Valley’s parent company, Clorox (who knew Clorox owned a food brand). In August, Clorox received a cyberattack that led to “wide scale disruptions” in the company’s operations. It was expected that this attack could cause product delays and shortages, ABC News reported.

While the company started to transition back to processing automated orders a week after the attack, it was unclear at the time how long it would take to get back to fully normal operations. The company also anticipated that the attack would negatively impact its earnings.

Larissa’s video on the shortage has over 700,000 views and nearly 1,500 comments as of Wednesday morning.

People in the comments section offered a few helpful workarounds for the situation.

“Make your own it’s sooo much better,” a top comment read.

“Get Ken’s steak house brand it’s so much better,” a person suggested.

“Buttermilk, Mayo, and hidden valley dry ranch packs,” another shared.

Other commenters said that they’ve also noticed a shortage in their area

“I’ve been to 3 stores and all them are empty as well including the packets because that’s all I buy,” a commenter wrote.

“No wonder I couldn’t find the packets at Walmart,” another viewer said.

If ranch-enjoyers want to get their hands on the condiment amid the possible shortage, the Daily Dot has covered a few TikTokers making their own, including a dupe of the Hidden Valley Ranch and the recipe for Wingstop ranch.

The Daily Dot reached out to Larissa for comment via email.