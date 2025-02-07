‘Am I the only one who didn’t know this or??’: Woman owns a Jeep Cherokee for 2 years. Then she finds a hidden compartment

A Jeep Cherokee owner is stunned to find a hidden compartment containing an emergency flashlight more than two years into owning the vehicle.

TikTok user Joeley Anna (@joeleyanna) posted a video detailing his discovery on Feb. 1. It has since amassed more than 2.6 million views. The video shows a small rectangular compartment with a dimple and an image of a flashlight. When Anna pushes the dimple, the compartment opens up to reveal a tiny emergency flashlight.

In the text overlay, Anna writes, “Do all Jeep Cherokee have hidden flashlights?? I just found this and I’ve had my car for 2 years…” In the caption, she asks, “Am I the only one who didn’t know this or?? Someone tell me I’m not crazy.”

Do all Jeep Cherokees have hidden flashlights?

According to JustForJeeps, the Grand Cherokee came with a cargo area flashlight between 2011 and 2022, and they were intended to make it easier to search the roomy interior for your belongings.

If you own an older model Jeep Cherokee and your flashlight is missing, as was the case with this owner on Jeep Forum, well you might not be missing out on too much.

One user wrote, “While you ‘can’ get a replacement for the OEM flashlight that originally lived in that clip, it’s not a particularly good flashlight and the battery tends to degrade for misuse. You can buy really nice flashlights for not a lot of money for sure…”

A second user on the thread agreed. “I wouldn’t even bother buying a light to replace it. The light is very dim and the battery sucks. It’s a good idea, but poor implementation,” they wrote.

Viewers react to the flashlight discovery

One user wrote, “My 2010 Jeep Patriot did. The whole reason I found out about it was because I smacked my head on it and it fell lol.”

A second user wrote, “Dealerships will have you wait 5 hours to get a car and tell you 0 things about it besides the mileage.”

A third user said, “Only some model years had them for a while. They phased them out. Just like spare tires.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Anna via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Stellantis via email for comment.

