‘I’m so disgusted … somebody explain now??!!!’: Woman buys pack of Hi-C. Then she opens it up, pours it out

A shopper noticed something shocking as she cut open a Hi-C fruit punch juice box, sparking debate about the original recipe.

In a video with over 141,000 views, TikToker Nay (@djhonnay) holds a pack of Hi-C Flashin’ Fruit Punch. Graphics on the package show splashes of red liquid carrying slices of fruit.

“You would think,” she says. But as she pours the fruit punch into a glass, she shows that the beverage isn’t red after all. It’s clear.

“I’m so disgusted. Somebody explain now??!!!” the caption reads.

Is Hi-C fruit punch supposed to be red?

In the comments, viewers debated what color Hi-C fruit punch is supposed to be. Many said they have distinct memories of the red beverage.

“They did used to be red. I would see it in the straw,” one wrote.

“It’s supposed to be red,” another said.

“If u saying they were never red, u just be too young, or y’all mama ain’t buy ’em like that,” a third remarked.

But others said Hi-C was never red, claiming the beverage has always been clear.

“So y’all never used to freeze them and cut it open for like a frozen cup. It’s always been that color,” a viewer said.

“They were actually never red,” another claimed.

However, some commenters also noticed the color change.

“IT USED TO BE RED AND THEY CHANGED IT CLEAR TO NOT STAIN CLOTHES. I remember reading the packaging when I was younger,” one said.

“It was always red and then they removed the dye so now it’s clear. If you was born in the 90s then you know this juice used to be red,” another suggested.

Y’all they banned the use of red dye,” a third noted. “Bring it back,” Nay responded.

What’s the truth?

According to the Coca-Cola Wiki on Fandom, a platform where fans of the brand’s beverages discuss changes to formulation and new launches, Hi-C removed red dye from its fruit punch in 2002.

So, depending on when commenters had the juice boxes in their school lunches, they may remember the beverage being a different shade.

Why is Hi-C still red at fast food chains?

In a follow-up video, Nay shares a clip of her pouring our Hi-C from a soda fountain at McDonald’s. But unlike the clear juice boxes, the Hi-C is red.

“Do y’all get my point? Do you see that?” she asks.

The caption reads, “Hi-C know they dead wrong for catfishing us.”

Fast-food chains receive their fountain beverages as syrups, which are then mixed with still or carbonated water in the machine, according to Allrecipes. This formula difference can cause variations in taste and color between the fast food and grocery store versions of the same beverage.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nay via TikTok direct message and comment. We also emailed Coca-Cola for further information.



