‘I have zero patience’: Duchess customers try to get ketchup. Then they see the Heinz machine

Getting condiments at a restaurant shouldn’t be a hassle. At most restaurants, customers receive condiments in packets or bottles. Other establishments, however, may require you to take a step further to get what you want.

Some restaurants opt for condiment dispensers, which usually require nothing more than a simple press on the pump. But, what if the condiment dispenser worked more like a vending machine?

Sauce dispenser machines aren’t as common at restaurants, but one customer came across the device while dining at Duchess, a regional fast-food chain in Connecticut. In a trending video, TikToker Matt (@prozak.papi) films his friend trying to get some ketchup in a small cup from a Heinz machine.

What is this new Heinz sauce dispenser?

There are several options that a customer can choose on the machine, though Matt’s friend was simply trying to dispense some ketchup.

Other condiments that customers can choose from include bases like ranch and barbeque, alongside “enhancements” with flavors such as jalapeño and buffalo. Some common combinations are smoky barbeque or mango ketchup. Customers can also choose the intensity level of each enhancer, which comes in low, medium, and high.

As Matt’s friend hits the dispense button, nothing comes out immediately. Matt then says, ”You have to put the cup [on the cupholder].” His friend then places the sauce cup beneath the dispenser before the ketchup finally comes out. The machine makes a weird turning movement above the cup as it dispenses the sauce.

“It spins like a McFlurry,” Matt says.

His video has garnered over 19,000 views since it was posted on Dec. 27, 2024.

The Heinz Remix Machine

In mid-2023, Heinz announced its first-ever digital sauce dispenser, which allows consumers to personalize their sauces. Heinz has been known to sell a combination of different sauces in bottle-form such as Mayochup and Kranch. This touchscreen machine, however, allows consumers to make their own creations by selecting a base and an enhancer.

In a press release, Vice President of Disruption Alan Kleinerman stated, ”HEINZ Remix is a great example of this consumer-first approach to innovation. We’re changing the game for food service operators and sauce lovers – dipping will never be the same.”

Some Heinz Remix machines can be found at fast-food restaurants like BurgerFi and Duchess. The technology may expand to more well-known fast-food establishments.

What do other customers think?

Not everyone is on board with the Heinz Remix machine, however. Many argued that a simple bottle of ketchup would serve anyone’s condiment needs.

One person wrote, ”I have zero patience for this type of ish.”

Another person wrote, ”Great… now it’s gonna be 15 minutes to get a damn sauce.”

A third person joined in, writing, ”What a waste of time and money. Not you the Heinz corporations.”

Although some people aren’t buying the Remix machine, others believe it’s a great option for consumers.

One person wrote, ”A condiment freestyle? I’m about it.”

Another user said, ”Smokey chipotle bbq sound fire.”

A third added, ”CUSTOM FRY SAUCE!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Matt via TikTok DM and comment and to Heinz via email.



