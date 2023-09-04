‘Chances are they are disgusting and have a high probability of mold’: Ex-worker alleges lack of quality control in ‘hefty’ paper plates

In a viral TikTok video, a Tiktoker shares that in his experience, most paper plate manufacturers don’t follow any kind of quality control, leading to a high probability of mold and other contaminants.

Quality control is the process or set of procedures by which products are measured and tested to ensure they meet a standard. But a TikTok user who posts under the handle Jevkam (@Professionalwoodhandler) implied that his former employer had no such procedure in place, and was producing below-grade paper plates.

“There is no quality control for your paper plates. Chances are they are disgusting and have a high probability of mold on them or in them,” he said looking directly into the camera. He continued, stating that the plates are made with “a paper fiber kind of like a mulch. There is zero quality control.”

While he didn’t say which company he worked for, he implied that the company is a household name. “I wish I could say this was a smaller company but it’s a pretty large company. One might even say a hefty company,” he shared.

He explains in the caption that he worked in maintenance at the paper plate manufacturer for a few months. “They didn’t like that I voiced my opinion about how they ran it so they let me go. They even broke labor and whistle-blower laws while I was there. This absolutely disgusting operation is in Northern California near Redding,” he explains.

The video has garnered over 72,000 views and hundreds of comments. Many viewers were shocked by the revelation and shared their concerns about using paper plates now that they had this knowledge.

“I’m thankful for the knowledge but I’m sad now because it’s ruined,” someone said.

“I don’t care how long it takes to do the dishes and how many times a day I do them. I never use paper or plastic,” another user added.

A handful of viewers shared similar experiences. “Worked in a papermill that made paper for pizza boxes. Barn swallows nesting in the warehouse crapped all over those rolls of paper,” one shared.

When buying paper plates, the TikToker instructed people to “make sure you check your packaging before you take it home.”

