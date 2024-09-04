Hawk Tuah Girl launches podcast on Jake Paul’s podcast network: ‘Worst headline you’ll read today’

Delete all your podcasts. Trash all your audiobooks. Press on that Spotify icon and click the X. Why? Because, friends, there’s only one true source for all your listening needs from here on out.

“Hawk Tuah” girl is starting her own podcast.

Hawk Tuah Girl announces ‘Talk Tuah’ podcast

Yes, Hailey Welch, famous for saying a sentence, announced on Monday that she’ll be hosting a program called—what else—Talk Tuah.

I know what you’re thinking: on NPR, right? Nay, dear reader. Rather, Ms. Tuah’s new program will be launching with all-around quality guy Jake Paul’s sports betting company Betr.

The Talk Tuah podcast featuring @HalieyWelchX is going to be INSANE 😱



Coming very soon 🤫



New episodes every Tuesday 🎥 @talktuahpod pic.twitter.com/7i4G9eNI8z — betr (@betr) September 3, 2024

“I’m Haliey Welch,” she says in the announcement video. “A little while ago, my life took a complete left turn, and it changed forever, and along the way, I realized that everybody’s entitled to their own opinion. Well, now, it’s my time to talk. Check out my podcast every week, Talk Tuah, where I’m sitting down with the coolest guests and having actual conversations with them.”

It’s finally time 👀



I can’t wait to tell my story 😈 @talktuahpod coming soon @betr pic.twitter.com/3HnQXNyINI — Haliey Welch (@HalieyWelchX) September 3, 2024

The show already has an official YouTube channel for those who don’t want to miss a sliver of this content. No word yet on who the guests will be, but time shall tell.

The internet reacts to Hawk Tuah’s podcast

You know who probably has thoughts about this? The internet, I reckon.

did you know you have 30min?!?! https://t.co/zBflqmISsk — trin (@lovelltrin) September 4, 2024

Credit where credit is due – Talk Tuah is a great name for a podcast https://t.co/bUmIaOJa1H — Bruno F | Magna (@Bfaviero) September 4, 2024

Talk Tuah is unironically a great name for a podcast https://t.co/cZ8lC15o0A — 🦋 (@kevinfwnba) September 4, 2024

my hot take here is that Talk Tuah is actually a hilarious name and I hope to god she doesn’t become an alt-right grifter https://t.co/Q4rGvUcfri — Lana Del Rhaenyra (@AntifaDiPalma) September 4, 2024

ME: Haliey Welch has parlayed her fame as the “Hawk Tuah Girl” into a weekly podcast. It will be hosted by Betr, which is Jake Paul’s sports gaming company.



MY WIFE: The baby is crying. https://t.co/GptQWLOl2g — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) September 3, 2024

SHE STARTED A PODCAST CALLED “TALK TUAH” MAKE IT STOPPPPPPP 😭 PLEASE — Yumi (@YumiMain) September 3, 2024

Worst Headline you'll read today and there's like 10 wars happening https://t.co/GultrEeFdE — nopeify (@nopeify) September 3, 2024

i’m gonna have to talk tuah therapist https://t.co/THWN4siB41 — Mito 🌙 (@FLMito) September 4, 2024

Keep an eye out for more news about Talk Tuah. For instance, do we think she’ll say the line?!

