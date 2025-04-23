‘This is one of those moments I’d act like my mother’: Hampton Inn customer hands car over to valet. Then the valet ‘loses’ it

If you’ve watched Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, you’ve probably developed a phobia of valet drivers. And while art may imitate life and vice versa, you probably never think that something like that would happen to you, especially when you’re staying at a chain hotel.

For this Hampton Inn guest, however, this unfortunately was the case. What’s more is that their situation was even worse, because at least the drivers in the classic 1980s film brought the classic Ferrari back in one piece.

For this TikToker named Alix (@joyaltee), they were told that their car couldn’t be found. And they documented their ire in discovering this fact in a viral clip that garnered over 725,000 views on the popular social media application.

She begins her video by recording her interaction with Hampton Inn staff. The post begins with her holding up the valet tickets on camera. According to an on-screen caption, Alix states that she was told her car was towed. That’s because the hotel employee in charge of parking cars was really stoned and ended up leaving it in a tow-away zone.

This, Alix says, left her extremely frustrated. “Me CRASHING TF out when the Hampton Inn Valet tells me they LOST MY CAR AND IT WAS TOWED because the guy parking last night was high as [expletive].”

Dude, where’s my car?

A few seconds into the video, she shows her smartphone screen, which displays the name of a business. George Smith Towing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, reads that its hours are “permanently closed” and it is 6.4 miles away from the hotel.

She stands in the lobby of the hotel with her luggage as the video comes to a close. In a follow-up clip, Alix presents dash cam footage from her vehicle while her valet was parking the car. According to the TikToker, her car actually ended up in a “junk yard 20 miles away” from the Hampton Inn hotel.

Eventually, she was able to get her car back. In another on-screen caption, she says, “I’m not mad at you Philly, just disappointed,” as she drives away from the junk yard. Unfortunately, her experience with the tow company didn’t go smoothly. She says that she had to end up taking an Uber with her two children to the tow lot.

City of Brotherly Love

When they arrived to retrieve their vehicle, the owner of the tow lot tried squeezing some more cash out of her. “Driving up to this POS tow yard in an Uber with my two kids. The guy was DEMANDING that I give him an EXTRA $250 even though the Hampton Inn already paid for the towing over the phone. I refused to give him ANY money and told him I also wasn’t signing his [expletive] non-liability papers until I physically SEE the condition of my car.”

Upon informing the man of this, she says the tow yard employee became aggressive. “He started SCREAMING at me and told me he wasn’t going to give me my car and to leave. I took out my phone to start recording this POS and he went SILENT and started helping the lady behind me.”

However, Alix says that her time in Philadelphia wasn’t all bad. She thanked the Uber driver, Cesi, for considering the safety of her and her children upon visiting the tow lot. Alix said that the rideshare driver said that her kids should stay in the Uber until the matter was sorted with the tow lot.

Tow truck scams

Fox News reported on a purportedly common tow truck scam where businesses will “prey” on collision victims. These businesses will scout the sites of accidents and ask folks with wrecked cars if they need a tow. Taking advantage of their emotional states, they will load their cars onto the truck and bring the cars to junk yards.

When the person in question visits the lot to pick up their vehicle, they are hit with exorbitant bills, and tow lots will refuse to give up the car in question unless that bill is paid. In order to ensure that one doesn’t fall into this type of scam, get a total bill of sale from the towing company on site. Do not allow them to take your vehicle unless it is clearly stated in writing what the final cost of towing will be, with no extra charges.

The business Rick’s Paint and Body also warned about “predatory” towing truck con jobs. Oftentimes, the company claims, these businesses will “patrol” private lots and take cars away. In some cases, they may tow vehicles that needn’t be taken away from a spot in the first place. Furthermore, the business suggests folks notify the police prior to picking up their car if they believe their vehicle was towed in error.

More skulduggery

In some instances, some companies may try to convince customers that they need to tow vehicles in the case of a flat tire. This is done, the website writes, to try and extract more money from drivers. Moreover, if you do require a tow, always get multiple quotes from different businesses. This will help you get a feel for what local rates are.

Finally, the same article cautions individuals about “fake” towing companies. I.e., individuals with tow trucks who claim to be legitimate businesses, but are instead just stealing vehicles. Look up the company online and be sure they have a physical address listed. Checking out their Better Business Bureau profile also can’t hurt, either.

@joyaltee Continued- We had to take an Uber to the POS junk yard to get my car back and the owner tried to get $250 MORE dollars from me before opening the gate. I fucking refused. ♬ Spirit In The Sky – Deluxe Edition – Norman Greenbaum

One person said that they, too, would’ve been upset if they were in the same situation as Alix. “Honestly, this is one of those moments I’d act like my mother. So, YOUR parking guy, YOUR employee, drove my car under the influence. [Which] result[ed] in it being towed, so YOU will be paying the fees.”

Another said if they were working at the Hampton Inn, they wouldn’t be happy about having to deal with this issue. “If I was behind the desk, having to explain this to people, I would be praying for the earth to open up and swallow me.”

Whereas someone else said that Hampton Inn’s policy necessitates that the cost of towing must be covered. Additionally, they told Alix she should have her room refunded if this were to happen. “Hampton Inn has a 100% guarantee and they literally have to refund you if you demand it. Make them refund your hotel room and pay for your car towing immediately.”

Someone else said that she shouldn’t even have been the one to go and get the vehicle. Since Hampton lost it, they’d have to be the ones to go and get it. “The hotel needs to go and retrieve your car. The whole problem and money issue is on them. If they refuse, call the police and report they stole your car. Corporate would love to deal with that.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hampton Inn via email and Alix via TikTok comment for further information.

