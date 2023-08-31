‘I’m sorry kids. You’re going to be getting floss and No. 2 pencils’: Meijer customer says bag of candy now costs $20.99, Halloween now unaffordable

A Halloween candy shopper declared “Halloween is not happening,” based on their experience shopping for candy at the Midwestern big box store, Meijer.
The TikTok video comes from Illinois-based creator Cam (@softscorpio), and it has received more than 49,500 views as of this writing. The creator green-screened images from the store and narrated their findings.
“I hate to break it to the children but Halloween is not happening until the economy is f*cking fixed,” they begin.
@softscorpio like … yall might be getting a singular grape idk 😭 #greenscreen #softscorpio #halloween #halloweencandy #inflation #halloween2023 #spookyseason ♬ original sound – cam
“What do you mean, $30.99 is a low price?” they exclaim. “For a f*cking bag of candy!”
Cam notes that Halloween candy at Walmart is a more affordable $22.99, but also notes, “Wasn’t it $15.99 last year, bitch?”
Cam next turns their ire to the king-sized chocolate bars, noting that those are $20.99 for “10 to 15 bars.”
“That is so crazy,” the creator notes. “I just can’t believe Meijer had the audacity for this. I’m sorry, kids, like y’all are gonna be f*cking getting floss and number two pencils this year. I don’t know what to tell you. I’m so stressed out!”
Commenters found a kindred spirit in Cam.
One remarked, “It’s been getting worse and worse these last few years but THIIRRRRTTTYYY DOLLARS for a big bag of cheap candy?!!! COME ON.”
Another commenter, reacting to the prices, declared, “i remember the full body shock the first time i went to buy halloween candy as an adult. why is it so expensive?”
One person, trying to explain the increase in candy prices, said, “Okay i work at a candy store, and [manufacturers] have been raising their prices SOO much.”
Someone else suggested, “I have been getting my candy at dollar tree and OMG it’s so much cheaper. Now listen, it’s still $7-8. Sometimes $9. But it definitely saved me some!”
One commenter said, “Find 30 bucks for the kids my God.”
Cam posted their response as a separate video in which the creator noted they don’t have a spare $30 to spend on Halloween candy, along with an invitation to the commenter to CashApp that money over.
The original post also included a comment noting, “Halloween has been going crap for years. Ever heard of the less trick or treating?” Cam created another follow-up video in which they reflected on how “trunk and treat events” might be making trick or treating more obscure.
@softscorpio Replying to @That.alien.geek honestly i think theyre over the candy at a certain point too so i try to get little things from the dollar store #softscorpio #halloween #trickortreats #trunkortreat ♬ original sound – cam
