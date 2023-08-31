‘I’m sorry kids. You’re going to be getting floss and No. 2 pencils’: Meijer customer says bag of candy now costs $20.99, Halloween now unaffordable

A Halloween candy shopper declared “Halloween is not happening,” based on their experience shopping for candy at the Midwestern big box store, Meijer.

The TikTok video comes from Illinois-based creator Cam (@softscorpio), and it has received more than 49,500 views as of this writing. The creator green-screened images from the store and narrated their findings.

“I hate to break it to the children but Halloween is not happening until the economy is f*cking fixed,” they begin.

“What do you mean, $30.99 is a low price?” they exclaim. “For a f*cking bag of candy!”

Cam notes that Halloween candy at Walmart is a more affordable $22.99, but also notes, “Wasn’t it $15.99 last year, bitch?”

Cam next turns their ire to the king-sized chocolate bars, noting that those are $20.99 for “10 to 15 bars.”

“That is so crazy,” the creator notes. “I just can’t believe Meijer had the audacity for this. I’m sorry, kids, like y’all are gonna be f*cking getting floss and number two pencils this year. I don’t know what to tell you. I’m so stressed out!”

Commenters found a kindred spirit in Cam.

One remarked, “It’s been getting worse and worse these last few years but THIIRRRRTTTYYY DOLLARS for a big bag of cheap candy?!!! COME ON.”

Another commenter, reacting to the prices, declared, “i remember the full body shock the first time i went to buy halloween candy as an adult. why is it so expensive?”

One person, trying to explain the increase in candy prices, said, “Okay i work at a candy store, and [manufacturers] have been raising their prices SOO much.”

Someone else suggested, “I have been getting my candy at dollar tree and OMG it’s so much cheaper. Now listen, it’s still $7-8. Sometimes $9. But it definitely saved me some!”

One commenter said, “Find 30 bucks for the kids my God.”

Cam posted their response as a separate video in which the creator noted they don’t have a spare $30 to spend on Halloween candy, along with an invitation to the commenter to CashApp that money over.

The original post also included a comment noting, “Halloween has been going crap for years. Ever heard of the less trick or treating?” Cam created another follow-up video in which they reflected on how “trunk and treat events” might be making trick or treating more obscure.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cam via TikTok comment and to Meijer via email.