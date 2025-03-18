‘I literally was going bald’: Woman notices hair regrowth. Then she shares the one product she used to see results

Hair loss isn’t just a nuisance to the ill and aging. As studies progress, it’s proven to also be correlated to stress, hormonal changes, medical conditions, and even pregnancy.

However, one woman believes she’s found just the solution.

“I literally was going bald,” she says. “You see all that regrowth?”

Shared recently to TikTok, one farm-life influencer used her platform to open up about her recent struggles with hair loss. Receiving 143,800 views and 1,297 likes in her follow-up video, Amba (@itsambaslife) talks about her recent postpartum discovery. Bringing back her once full head of hair, Amba beams in excitement with her before and after proof.

“I’m telling y’all, it’s amazing,” Amba says.

However, before posting this video, Amba shares the first of the series, in which you can see her fallen-out hair with clumps missing from her scalp. Explaining the hair loss was due to pregnancy postpartum, Amba shares what she believes to be her saving grace.

What is the product?

“I’m telling y’all, pumpkin seed oil,” Amba says.

Pulling on her new hair growth, Amba shows her freshly grown locks, which she swears is due to her latest breakthrough.

“Days after taking it, you will notice the amount of hair shedding that you’re losing will substantially decrease,” Amba says.

Amba explains also that there isn’t just one way to use these seed oils, but two. Depending on the person, Amba advises using either the oil directly on the scalp or simply ingesting daily capsules instead. While both work, Amba explains that the scalp oil can become frustrating.

“The problem with that is your hair will be greasy unless you’re doing that once a week,” Amba explains.

Because of this, Amba uses the capsules. And taking just one a day, Amba once again reassures listeners of the hair growth benefits before signing off her first video. And Amba wasn’t the only one to suggest the oral pills.

What did viewers say?

“Try pumpkin seed oil softgels, it worked wonders for me,” a viewer commented.

Gaining so much traction, Amba decided to make her follow-up video in response to this comment. Just two days later, Amba now sits in her bedroom, continuing to rave about the product.

However, many other audience members were left skeptical.

“Does it help stop the shedding? I’ve been taking it for months and it’s still falling out,” a commenter asked.

Others chimed in also wondering how truthful Amba’s statements were. Some even mentioned how too much pumpkin seed oil can cause nausea and, at times, night terrors. And few blatantly expressed they believed Amba was just plain wrong.

“This does not make hair grow! It’s a DHT blocker. It stops hair from shedding, it does not make it grow,” one commenter says.

Does it actually work?

Published in 2014, one study examined the effects of pumpkin seed supplements on men with androgenetic alopecia, a form of hair loss. The results showed those who took the supplements experienced 30 percent more hair growth than those who did not.

Yet, this commenter is still correct in their statement also. Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) is a hormone that contributes to hair loss, which, when blocked, stops hair from shedding. While this process does not accelerate hair growth, it simply slows hair from being expelled from the scalp.

With a main component of pumpkin seed oils being the blockage of DHT, it is correct that the correlation simply reduces hair thinning. But, pumpkin seed oils still have other aspects that promote hair growth,h such as promoting hair follicle growth and an overall increase in hair thickness.

“Try pumpkin seed oil,” Amba begins to conclude. “OK? Try.”

So, whether you are trying to restore thinning hair or simply maintain a healthy scalp, pumpkin seed oil may offer a natural alternative worth consideration. While, of course, the results can vary per person, its potential to support hair health makes it a promising option for many.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amba (@itsambaslife) via TikTok direct message for comment.

