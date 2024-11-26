How are hackers viewing four more years of Trump?

Y0ur P@ssw0rd S*cks is a bi-weekly column that answers the most pressing internet security questions web_crawlr readers have to make sure they can navigate the ‘net safely. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Featured Video

Welcome back to Your Password Sucks, the Daily Dot newsletter that answers all your internet security-related questions.



Today, we’ve prepared something a little different for you.



Have you wondered how hackers are reacting to Donald Trump’s election victory? Well, wonder no more, because we asked them.

Hackers reveal their thoughts on Trump’s second term

We’ve interviewed hackers here before , including maia arson crimew, who, alongside the Daily Dot, exclusively revealed the exposure of the U.S. government’s ultra-secretive terrorist no-fly list last year



We also asked hackers to give us their best security tips in order to better protect ourselves online. Now, we’re looking to catch a glimpse into the future of hacktivism by asking those in the know how they’re viewing the next 4 years.



Will hacktivism make a strong resurgence? Will Trump crack down on politically-motivated hackers?



Many of the hackers we talked to asked to remain anonymous. Others provided pseudonyms.



One such hacker, who asked to remain anonymous, argued that Trump’s presidency will have a “big impact” on the hacktivism space.



“I don’t think there will be much deterring of hacktivists no matter what bills are passed since usually legality isn’t a huge deterrent lmao, but I would expect to see a huge rise of more SeigedSec-esque politically motivated government hackings for the first few months Trump takes office, considering the huge amount of LGBTQ+ population in the entire hacktivist space,” they wrote.



SiegedSec, as you may remember, is the self-described gay furry hacking group that the Daily Dot has frequently covered . The group had many political targets, including the conservative think tank known as The Heritage Foundation .



“Another reason is because republicans have historically not paid much attention to cybersecurity & because a good amount of people don’t want to work for them lmao,” the hacker continues. “Vibes felt all around lately have been a little gloomy & also mad.”

Advertisement

‘I think hacktivism around the U.S political state is going to increase a lot in the next four years’

Another hacker, who asked to be referred to as a “a puppygirl hacker polycule,” said the election motivates themselves and others “more than ever before.”



“There’s a lot of issues in this government which is only going to get worse while Trump is in office, and us as hacktivists may be able to delay its progress, shed light on them, and educate people on it,” the puppygirl said. “I think hacktivism around the U.S political state is going to increase a lot in the next four years. I see a lot of people determined to fight back, making plans to help others and taking a stand for their rights, hacktivists are no exception.”



A second hacker who asked to remain anonymous argued that hacktivists should find and focus on a specific cause during Trump’s term instead of jumping from issue to issue.



“While hackers excel at dismantling systems, I’ve come to realize that the world is already quite fractured. We can make a greater impact by focusing on repairing it, even in small ways,” they said. “I believe hacktivists should prioritize enduring issues that resonate personally with them, rather than simply reacting to the latest headlines. Engaging with grassroots movements can significantly amplify their efforts.”



But not everyone is focused on politics. Some hackers say that a Trump administration won’t alter their objectives.



“Vibes: no change in vibes of circles I’m in, most circles I’m in aren’t very political,” the hacker known as nc from the group SpacialSec said. “Most related thing is friends saying ‘oh I better move to a blue state’ but that’s not really related to hacking.”



As is to be expected, hackers are just as diverse as any other group. Only time will tell what unfolds during the next four years.



And, for the record, a hacker using the name northernside simply responded by saying “woof.”



Either way, the Daily Dot will remain on the frontline and keep you posted on the world of political hacking in 2025 and beyond.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.